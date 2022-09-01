Football starts again for Science Hill and West Ridge on Friday, which is a good thing for both teams.
The new rivals will meet in the Region 1-6A opener at Tipton Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Science Hill is coming off a 48-6 loss to Anderson County.
“We’re young, and I think that’s what you’re seeing with this team,” Hilltoppers’ head coach Stacy Carter said. “We got by with some things against Elizabethton, but when you’ve got a new team you will have ups and downs until you get into a groove.”
West Ridge enters after a 33-0 blanking at the hands of Daniel Boone.
“I want to see our response,” Wolves’ head coach Justin Hilton said. “When things are good and you are on the mountain, it’s easy. But when you find yourself in adversity, your true character shows. I expect my guys to come out ready to play.”
Hilton said the first part of the game is very important.
“We must take care of the ball and end every possession with a kick,” he said. “We need to win field position.”
Carter used three quarterbacks against Anderson County, but said junior Jaysahn Swartz remains the starter.
“It’s regular general execution that we have to do better,” Carter said. “It’s not just the quarterback, but the whole thing. I think we will be a lot better this week. We’re still going with ‘Butter’ right now and Spencer (Taylor) backing him up.”
Carter said the Hilltoppers will get help from the return of senior center Kellen Hensley, who missed last week’s game because of a suspension.
“That’s a big deal for his leadership in there,” Carter said. “And it puts people back in positions they need to be.”
Hilton said he expects his unit to be challenged by the Hilltoppers.
“They have very good backs, and the quarterback is elusive,” Hilton said. “Coach Carter uses multiple sets to create overloads, and runs at the weakness.”
Carter said the teams’ approaches are similar.
“They are doing a lot of the stuff we are doing,” Carter said. “We are very familiar with their coaches. Almost all of them have coached with us. They know the stuff I don’t like, and the stuff I do like.”
Carter will also have the unique experience of coaching against his son. Elias Carter is a junior running back and linebacker for the Wolves.
“It has been great for him,” Carter said.
