BRISTOL — The Science Hill Hilltoppers didn’t mess around Tuesday in claiming the 2021 Big Seven Conference baseball championship.
One night after managing a one-run victory over Tennessee High, the ’Toppers blasted the Vikings 18-6 in the turnaround game at Tod Houston Field.
The win, Science Hill’s ninth straight, seals the regular-season title for the Hilltoppers (19-7, 10-0) with two games remaining on their league schedule.
It also assures SHHS of a first-round bye in the District 1-AAA tournament and a spot in the Region 1-AAA playoffs — both to be held next month.
But head coach Ryan Edwards isn’t too worried about such stuff at this point.
“We’re just trying to get better as we get closer to May,” the veteran said. “And that’s our goal right now, to keep trying to get better every game.
“I’m not even really looking at that (the 10-0 conference record). We’re just trying to play one game at a time.”
EARLY ONSLAUGHT
The Hilltoppers were fast and furious from the beginning against THS starter Logan Quales, who did not make it through the first inning.
Jack Torbett launched a three-run home run to get the merry-go-round turning, before Jackson Diamond, Nate Conner and Landon Smelser each drove in a run in a six-run Science Hill first inning.
The ’Toppers added three more runs in the second frame for a quick 9-0 edge.
“Our hitters really came to hit,” Edwards said. “I think we got 17 hits or so.
“Of course, in this ballpark anything can happen. There is no safe lead.”
THS (15-9, 6-4) did indeed rally, scoring five times in the third inning and chasing ’Toppers starter Gavin Briggs to make it a 9-5 game.
However, SHHS kept pounding offensively, getting RBIs from Smelser, Conner, Diamond and Conner Hyatt to reassume command at 15-6 through five innings.
McBRIDE GETS THE WIN
Caleb McBride, one of four SHHS pitchers, gained the win in relief of Briggs after covering 2 1/3 innings.
“Well, that’s a great team over there and I thought our pitchers did a great job to hold them down to six, really,” Edwards said. “We just kept mixing and matching there, and I thought all four of our pitchers threw the ball really well.”
OFFENSIVE STARS
Smelser collected three hits and four RBIs to pace SHHS, but the No. 9 hitter had tons of support.
Torbett, Diamond and Conner all drove in three runs, while Hyatt scored four times. Diamond, Briggs and Torbett each crossed home plate three times.
Briggs also had three base knocks, while Torbett, Diamond, Conner and A.J. Motte all produced two hits.
THS was led offensively by Cole Presson, who had two hits and three RBIs.