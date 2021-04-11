KINGSPORT — The more things change, the more they stay the same.
Down 88 points going into Sunday’s Northeast Tennessee regional swimming championship boys portion of the finals, Science Hill needed a comeback in the worst of ways.
The Hilltoppers got it and much more at the HMG Competition Pool, copping the 15th boys title in the last 16 years and a 16th consecutive combined team honor.
The boys tallied 603 points to go along with the girls score of 513 for a grand total of 1,116 points.
“We talked about being a team, not boys and girls separate, but a combined team,” Science Hill swim coach Chris Coraggio said. “The girls did so well yesterday because we were supposed to lose by more than 20.
“The guys took the challenge and met it head on.”
Even though Coraggio will say it was a team effort, sophomore standout Matthew Potter had a superb day, setting a meet record in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 47.38. He beat out the previous record of Science Hill’s Evan Cather from 2015. In the 100 breaststroke, he took another individual win with a time of 59.37.
Potter was also the anchor for the record-setting 400 freestyle relay in 3:16.69. The previous mark was set by Science Hill in 3:16.90 and included one Daniel Chang.
“Matthew did a great job and he’s been working hard all year,” Coraggio said. “He had an individual record and part of the record in the relay. Dustin and Luke came in big sports for us. Luke had struggled for a couple of years with his backstroke and he ended up winning the event.”
The ’Toppers also got big wins from Jonah Cathelyn (200 free; 1:49.37), Luke Barnes (100 backstroke; 55.22) and Dustin Niebauer (200 IM; 1:58.45).
“Our guys wanted to show everyone that we are defending champions and you have to beat us to get it,” Coraggio said.
Dobyns-Bennett came into the day with a slight advantage, but it was not enough to hold off its rival. The Tribe would come in second in the boys (487) and combined standings (1,020).
Johnathan Lai was a double-event winner, taking home the wins in the 50 freestyle (22.03) and 100 butterfly (51.93).
What hurt the Indians in the end was the lack of two big scorers and losing all three relay events, which were worth double points.
Volunteer had a solid day, finishing third in the boys standings with 173 points and fourth in the combined rankings with 321 points.
“The biggest problem that I’ve had is right now where the season was delayed and we’re conflicting with spring sports,” Volunteer coach Jim Whalen said. “I’ve got the goalie on the soccer team, tennis players and others. The last two weeks, our training has been terrible. We had a bunch of kids swim the fastest they ever have today and it was so awesome.
“To bring that third-place trophy home is something that I’m tickled to death with.”
Up next for the local swimmers will be the state meet, which will be done at four different locations this year due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Northeast section will be held over a two-day period on April 24 and 25 at the Kingsport Aquatic Center.