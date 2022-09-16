Science Hill steps into a strong favorite role, but it’s a road region game and that leaves no room for overconfidence.
The Hilltoppers travel to take on William Blount on Friday in a Region 1-6A high school football contest with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.
Coming off a loss to Powell, the Hilltoppers (2-2 overall) are 1-0 in league play. The Governors (0-4) lost their first region game against Jefferson County, and their 18-point loss last week to Heritage was the closest margin of the season.
LOOKING AT BLOUNT
“It looks like a rebuilding time for them,” Science Hill coach Stacy Carter said. “They have a new coach, their best player went to Maryville, and their best receiver went to Farragut. And they only had a couple of returning starters on either side of the ball.”
Carter said the Governors have used a wing-T offense this year, but have also gone with the spread look.
“It looks like they are trying to find their identity,” Carter said.
Senior running backs T.J. Pierce and Eli Walker are coming off good efforts against Heritage. Each had a touchdown run along with Darius Brooks scoring from 39 yards out.
HILLTOPPERS’ OUTLOOK
Science Hill will likely be without the services of starting quarterback Jaysahn Swartz, who suffered an ankle injury against Powell.
Carter said Spencer Taylor and multipurpose standout Tyler Moon will both see time behind center.
“Spencer played a great junior-varsity game Monday,” Carter said. “Tyler is dynamic with the football, and he’s smart enough to run our stuff, too. The thing is, we won’t have him at receiver. We will use him all over the place.”
Carter said the rest of the Hilltoppers’ lineup is in good shape.
“The backs are healthy and the line is healthy, and the defense is intact, too,” Carter said.
Science Hill played well despite the loss the Powell.
“We feel good about how we played,” Carter said. “We were up at halftime, and then Butter (Swartz) went out. We did a lot of things well.
“Overall we’ve played well this season. We had one letdown after the emotional game against Elizabethton in the opener. We’ve been pretty consistent and getting better.”