MARYVILLE — Pardon us, Governors. The Hilltoppers are headed back to the state tennis tournament.
Science Hill defeated homestanding William Blount 4-1 in Wednesday’s Region 1-AA boys tennis sectional to earn a spot in next week’s state championships in Murfreesboro.
The teams split doubles matches with the Hilltoppers’ No. 2 team of Daniel Haddadin and Jackson Temple taking an 8-0 win over the Governors’ Jace Arritt and Atticus Coulter. William Blount bounced back to win No. 1 doubles with John Macon and Baylor Cupp beating Om Patel and Arshaam Kordamiri by a 9-8 (8) score.
The middle and bottom of Science Hill’s lineup clinched the match in singles.
Kordamiri won 6-0, 6-2 over Arritt at No. 3 singles. Temple took a 6-1, 6-0 win over Coulter. Freshman Cooper Weems put the final pieces in the puzzle with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Braxton Whitehead.
Haddadin at No. 1 and Patel at No. 2 were leading in their matches when the overall match was decided.
“We were preaching to the boys this was about the team,” Science Hill coach Kelly Lane said. “We said the best team will win this match. We’ve been relying on the team all year. We were able to get the guys on the bottom of the lineup to post some points. It was a good effort for our 3, 4, 5.”
The No. 1 doubles match of Haddadin and Temple was also important to set the tone early.
Science Hill will face an opponent to be determined in next Tuesday’s semifinals at 2 p.m. Going back to the state tournament for a second straight year is an accomplishment for which Lane is proud.
“They’ve been playing together for the past couple of weeks,” Lane said about Haddadin and Temple. “They’ve got good chemistry, as does Om and Arshaam. What gets me most excited are the memories these kids are creating, especially when I think back of the disappointment of the COVID year in 2020. They’re going to be talking about these moments 10-15 years from now.”