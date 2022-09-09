Science Hill got flattened at home by Powell last season, and this year’s matchup again puts the Hilltoppers in the underdog role.
“It’s not the same (Powell) team as last year, but there is still a lot of talent,” Science Hill coach Stacy Carter said of the defending Class 5A state champions.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Powell’s stadium, located north of Knoxville.
The Panthers are 1-2, but both losses were to state powers. Powell lost its opener against Class 4A Anderson County by a score of 48-14 before falling 38-13 to Class 6A Maryville. The Panthers got their first win last week in a 42-28 decision against Karns.
Science Hill is 2-1 with its loss a 48-6 decision versus Anderson County.
POWELL’S OFFENSE
It starts with quarterback Jordyn Potts, a 6-foot, 180-pound senior who riddled the Hilltoppers for 401 yards passing and four touchdowns last year. He also rushed for 67 yards and two more scores.
The Tennessee Tech commitment has been dealing with an injury suffered in the loss to Anderson County, but played against Karns.
“It looks to me like he’s throwing the heck out of it,” Carter said. “What you didn’t see him do is run as much. He’s probably trying to protect it some.
“We have to pressure him. We didn’t get pressure against Anderson County, which hurt us. In the secondary we can’t let people get behind us. And when people come across the middle, if we don’t get to the ball we have to get to them and hit them. Our secondary has to be physical.”
Potts’ top target is Adarius Redmond, a 6-2, 185-pound senior. The four-star prospect will have his pick of SEC schools — including Alabama.
Three-star prospect Ayden Greene, who had five catches for 136 yards and two scores against the Hilltoppers, has committed to the University of Cincinnati.
Behind Potts is sophomore running back Connor Wheeler.
“He can fly,” Carter said. “He runs back punts, too. He’s a really good football player.”
PANTHERS’ DEFENSE
Leading the way is end Steven Soles, a 6-3, 215-pound game wrecker.
He’s complemented by linebacker Jason Foust, who Carter said appeared to suffer an injury in last week’s game.
Science Hill will need to keep Powell’s defense on the field, Carter said.
“You have to take your time on offense,” he said. “We have to be methodical and can’t be high tempo. We need to keep the ball away from them.”
The Hilltoppers have been solid on the ground this year, totaling 553 yards and 4.7 per attempt. Javin Chester is the leading rusher with 232 yards and five touchdowns. Mikah Dukes has totaled 176 yards.
Science Hill quarterback Jaysahn Swartz is coming off his best game with 110 yards passing and 24 rushing.
“What he needs to do is not try to do too much,” Carter said. “We are asking him to manage the game. He did a great job last week.”