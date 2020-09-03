Science Hill’s region-opening task got quite a bit tougher as the week progressed.
Head coach Stacy Carter confirmed Thursday night his team would be without six starters when it takes on Hardin Valley in Region 1-6A football opener Friday night at Tipton Stadium. The players were quarantined because of a possible exposure to COVID-19, but Carter said there have been no positive tests for his team.
Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Carter, whose team already played most of its first two games without two standouts, said the Hilltoppers would have to deal with the situation as best as it possibly can.
These teams met in Knoxville each of the last two years with Science Hill winning both games, including a 52-14 blowout in 2019.
This year, Hardin Valley was crushed 40-0 by Oak Ridge and lost 38-12 to Cleveland last week. Meanwhile, the Hilltoppers bounced back from a season-opening loss to Elizabethton by running away from David Crockett in a 35-14 decision.
In other 1-6A games, Dobyns-Bennett plays host to Bearden while Jefferson County visits Morristown West.
Science Hill head coach Carter said Hardin Valley is similar to Science Hill.
“As far as players, I think they are like us,” he said. “There’s not one guy who stands out. They have good athletes, like always. And they’ve already played some good football teams with a tough schedule so far.”
Carter said the Hawks typically run a two-back set out of the shotgun formation.
“Their running backs run hard,” Carter said. “The quarterback (Sam Simpson) is a better runner than a thrower. He’s a good athlete. It’s a typical Hardin Valley team.”
Carter said the defense is led by senior linebacker Adrian Garcia.
“He’s their best athlete,” Carter said. “He plays offense, too. They load the box and stop the run. They make you throw it.”
That might be OK with Science Hill, which has been a 60-40 pass-run team this year. The Hilltoppers are led by quarterback Jaxon Diamond. He has completed 35 of 60 passes for 426 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.
Diamond’s leading receiver is Cole Torbett (10 catches for 129 yards) with Andrew Kanady (8-60) and Amare Redd (7-110, 2 touchdowns) also heavily involved.
Senior running back Caleb Mazoff has almost half of the team’s rushing attempts with 21 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown.
Justus Sutton leads the Science Hill defense with 17 tackles.
BEARDEN (0-0) AT DOBYNS-BENNETT (2-0)
In a scheduling quirk because of the pandemic, it will be the opener for the Bulldogs while the Indians will end the night almost one-third of the way through their regular season.
D-B has looked supremely sharp thus far, getting almost 400 yards rushing from Tylar Tesnear in wins over Tennessee High (35-0) and Oak Ridge (19-3).
Bearden shut its football program down on Aug. 16 because of COVID-19 concerns.