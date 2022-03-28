Baseball teams have enjoyed a chance to hit the diamond frequently enough in the early spring to give a glimpse of a statewide picture.
And with defending state champion Science Hill already owning wins over traditional powers Farragut and Bartlett, the Hilltoppers clearly established themselves in the No. 1 spot as they headed into Monday’s showdown against rival Dobyns-Bennett.
Here’s an informal view of how things look in each of the four classifications in baseball. It’s too early to get a clear picture, so these are weighted toward traditionally strong programs.
CLASS 4A
Team — W-L
1. Science Hill — 11-1
2. Germantown Houston — 10-1
3. Collierville — 9-1
4. Farragut — 5-4
5. Powell — 8-0
6. Bearden — 8-2
7. Nash. Overton — 7-0
8. Stewarts Creek — 9-1
10. Bradley Central — 8-3
CLASS 3A
1. Hardin County — 7-2
2. Tennessee High — 6-1
3. Ripley — 5-1
4. DeKalb County — 4-1
3. Spring Hill — 5-2
CLASS 2A
1. Pigeon Forge — 8-1
2. Loretto — 5-3
3. Summertown — 4-3
4. Alcoa — 5-2
5. Watertown — 6-2
CLASS 1A
1. Eagleville — 7-0
2. Gordonsville — 6-4
3. Sale Creek — 7-0
4. East Robertson — 4-4
5. University High — 5-3
EASTMAN SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT
An event that began in 1997, a quarter of a century ago, is still rolling.
Games will be played from Thursday through Sunday at Brickyard Park, Domtar Park and Indian Highland Park in Kingsport, totaling eight fields.
Action will continue through Sunday’s championship game, which is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. at Brickyard Park.
In this year’s field of 30 teams are host school Dobyns-Bennett along with a large contingent of outside-of-the-area squads, including Alcoa, Clinton, Cookeville, Fulton, Greenbrier, Halls, Alabama’s Macon East, Virginia’s Patrick Henry, Powell, Walker Valley and White House.
Pool play begins Friday with the championship bracket starting Saturday night at 7:30 and 9 o’clock.
COLLEGE SIGNINGS
Science Hill
The Lady Hilltoppers locked in a pair of basketball players for the next level in last week’s ceremonies.
Nae Marion signed to play at Lander University in South Carolina while Colleen Coughlin made it official with Sarah Lawrence College in New York.
Tennessee High
It was a good day for Vikings’ athletics last week as three players set their future courses for the Division I level.
Lineman Justice Musser made it official to play football at Princeton while Madeline Simcox cast her lot with ETSU to play golf. Also joining the Buccaneers’ program was Grace Singleton, who will run cross country.