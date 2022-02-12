MORRISTOWN — Science Hill had a productive day at Saturday’s Region 1-AA wrestling championships at Morristown West High School.
The Hilltoppers had five individual champions stretched across the 14 weight classes to finish second to Dobyns-Bennett 232.5 to 180.5 in the team standings. Jefferson County was third with 139 points.
Stiles Miller got the momentum going for Science Hill by pinning Jefferson County’s Cole Sanders to win the opening final-round match in the 106-pound class.
His brother Tripp won an 8-1 decision over Dobyns-Bennett’s Xander Harris in the 152-pound final. Other Hilltopper champions included Dylan Winters at 126, Devon Medina at 195 and Keimel Redford at 285, who all won by pinfall.
Science Hill competed in six final-rounds as Marcos Hillhouse also reached the 145-pound title match. He lost to Dobyns-Bennett’s Max Norman, who was named the lower weight classes’ most outstanding wrestler.
Beyond that, all 13 Science Hill wrestlers who competed Saturday made it to next week’s sectional tournament, which the Hilltoppers will host.
“Our kids are still learning, and it’s the time of year when you still have to have your best day,” Science Hill coach Jimmy Miller said. “Stiles got us going. For a little 108-pound sophomore, he’s got a great motor. He works hard every day and is a great asset to our program.
“We’re excited to move to the next round. It’s part of the process. This week was great as we had some success, but next week is what it’s about, getting to that state tournament.”
Dobyns-Bennett had five individual champions in addition to Norman. Gavin Armstrong scored the Indians’ first victory with a pinfall at 120. Cannon Mullins at 132 and Jake Dempsey at 138 gutted out hard-fought decisions.
Other victories included Robbie Irvin winning by pinfall at 160 and Garrett Crowder rallying from a 5-1 deficit to pin Daniel Boone’s Jacob Spurlock.
Daniel Boone had three wrestlers qualify for next Saturday’s sectional, led by Spurlock with the runner-up finish. West Ridge’s Tucker Brown also posted a runner-up finish by reaching the 126 final.
REGION 1-A
David Crockett had a record-setting day with four region champions and seven finalists in the Region 1-A tournament at Sullivan East High School.
The Pioneers finished second to Greeneville 215-173 in the team standings, easily outdistancing third-place Tennessee High at 88. All 13 Crockett wrestlers qualified for next Saturday’s sectional at Knox Halls.
“We had seven in the finals, including three freshmen, and did pretty well,” Crockett coach Tod Parker said. “We’ve never had that many regional champions. We placed five kids higher than what they were seeded.”
Jake Ferrell started the Crockett victory tour with a pin of Sullivan East’s Donavan Smithpeters in the 126 final. Rance Horton scored a shutout decision at 160, while Alex Ingle at 182 and Gabe Ferrell at 195 each won final-round matches by pinfall.
Ethan Hylton at 152 and Brayden Vance at 285 each finished runner-up.
Elizabethton had three wrestlers reach the final round with Trenton Taylor winning his heavyweight match by pinfall. Other Cyclones finalists were Holden Roaten at 132 and Darris Reece at 145.
Homestanding Sullivan East had two finalists, Smithpeters at 126 and James Roberts making it at 182.