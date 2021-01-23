Playing a good portion of the game without its two leading scorers, the Science Hill boys basketball team still found a way to win Saturday’s interstate game with Union, 57-56.
Leading scorer Keynan Cutlip and versatile wing player Amare Redd got in foul trouble early for the Hilltoppers, but Laithen Shingledecker stepped up in a big spot and netted a team-high 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting and a 3-of-5 effort from the free-throw line.
“Hats off to Union. They’re an outstanding basketball team,” Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip said. “Laithen was no doubt the player of the game for us. He finished around the basket and carried us.
“That’s what gives this team a chance to be really successful. We’ve got other players like Laithen that can step up.”
With the win, Science Hill extends its winning streak to 12 straight games and is scheduled to play a critical Big 7 Conference matchup on Monday at rival Dobyns-Bennett.
Alex Rasnick finished with a game-high 22 points for the Bears, making five shots from 3-point range.
“That’s what Alex does,” Union coach Zack Moore said. “He’s a scorer and a shot-maker. If our offense is struggling, he always seems to make a basket.”
FOUL TROUBLE
Cutlip picked up his third foul late in the second quarter and was forced to sit for the remainder of the half. With 5:13 left in the third, he picked up his fourth.
Cutlip eventually fouled out and finished with 11 points. He went 4 of 6 from the floor and made both of his free throws.
Redd is a huge impact player for the ’Toppers and can make plays on both ends of the floor. He too was in foul trouble, but played most of the final four minutes of the contest with four fouls.
He would wind up with seven points, but made three critical free throws down the stretch.
“Amare finds a way to help you win games,” Cutlip said. “He does whatever it takes and tonight it was knocking down free throws. We adjusted to a zone because they were wearing us out and getting us in foul trouble.”
HARD-FOUGHT BATTLE
The Big Stone Gap crew garnered a six-point halftime lead thanks to stellar defense and corralling long rebounds off of Science Hill misses.
Science Hill was flustered early on, turning the ball over five times in the first quarter.
Union cooled off after the break as Science Hill went on a 5-0 run to start the third to pull within one.
Ultimately, timely made free throws and rebounds were the demise of the Bears.
Bradley Bunch netted 12 points for Union, but scored only four points after the first quarter. Going 4 of 10 from the floor and making just one shot from distance, Sean Cusano finished with 11 points.
“I thought we missed some opportunities there in the fourth quarter when it was a one-possession game,” Moore said. “Bradley missed some easy shots, we turned it over and maybe Sean took a bad shot. We had opportunities to take the lead and if we would have kept it, I don’t know.
“This was a good game for us, obviously.”
Not much separated the two squads except for the one point on the scoreboard.
After Science Hill seized a lead in the third, things turned chippy. During that stretch, both coaches received technical fouls.
“The first time we played them it was a one-possession game and obviously it was tonight,” Moore said. “We knew it was going to be a challenge to come in here. This is the type of team we want to play. This only makes us better and we’re mad that we got beat.”
ACROSS THE BORDER
Science Hill has been known in the last few years to play the best team from Southwest Virginia in a home-and-home series.
For the teams in the commonwealth, playing the ’Toppers is a sort of litmus test to know where they stand going into the postseason.
Cutlip’s outfit uses the games as a learning experience and notes that the road environments are particularly intriguing.
“It’s not about the size of the school, but about the quality of competition that we can get from them,” Cutlip said. “I was really upset that fans couldn’t be at Union because when you travel up there, you expect something like a Gate City environment. They have phenomenal fan bases and the fans are excited.
“It is just an unbelievable environment and if you’re not ready to play, the fans will run you out of the gym and the team won’t have to.”