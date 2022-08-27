JOHNSON CITY — Like last year, things went sideways early for Science Hill against Anderson County.
This time, the hole was too deep to overcome.
The Mavericks bounced out to a 21-point first-quarter lead and eventually blasted the Hilltoppers in a 48-6 high school football mercy-rule decision at Tipton Stadium on Friday night.
“It was an embarrassing loss,” Science Hill coach Stacy Carter said. “I didn’t think we were ready to play. We didn’t play well at all. When you start with turnovers and three-and-outs, and keep your defense on the field with that high-powered offense, you’re going to get behind and it’s hard to catch up.”
Science Hill — which had opened the season with a win over Class 4A state power Elizabethton — fell to 1-1 on the season. Anderson County, looking every bit like a threat to win the Class 4A state title, improved to 2-0.
DISASTER STRIKES EARLY
Anderson County took the opening kickoff and drove 67 yards in eight plays, capped by quarterback Walker Martinez’s rollout-running toss to Braden Miller from 25 yards out.
Science Hill followed with an interception on its first play from scrimmage. That set the Mavericks up with a short field, but they couldn’t convert it into points. When the Mavericks got the ball back, they drove 53 yards and Martinez found Braden Miller on a 10-yard scoring slant for a 14-0 lead.
The Hilltoppers couldn’t get a first down, and Anderson marched 83 yards — 52 coming on a Nick Moog run — to score on a 1-yard run by Moog. The first quarter still had 18 seconds left, but it was already 21-0. And they were doing it without standout running back Gavin Noe, who missed the game with an injury.
“That team offensively is as good as it comes, even without their running back,” Carter said. “They are a real good football team. And I thought they played well defensively. They loaded the box and man covered us, and we weren’t able to expose any of that.”
THE DELAY DIDN’T HELP
After a 30-minute lightning delay, Science Hill immediately turned the ball over again. This time, the Mavericks converted with an 11-yard scoring strike from Martinez to Eli Braden. And it was 28-0 early in the second quarter.
Science Hill made a change at quarterback and drove down the field late in the first half, but stalled deep in Anderson territory with 33 seconds remaining. And that was enough time for the Mavericks to string together three passes for 71 yards and a mercy-rule invoking score. The capper was a 51-yard strike from Martinez to Miller.
The extra point was missed, which would have negated the old mercy rule of 35 points. But with the new rule at 30 points, it was in effect to start the second half.
THE NUMBERS
In the first half, Anderson outgained Science Hill, 285-97. Moog had 103 yards rushing, Miller totaled 99 yards receiving, and Martinez passed for 195 yards and four scores.
For the game, Martinez finished 16 of 22 for 235 yards and five touchdown passes. Miller had seven catches for 139 yards and four scores while Moog finished with 119 yards on 20 attempts.
ON THE BOARD
Science Hill finally scored, early in the fourth quarter. Javin Chester ran in from three yards out to make it 41-6. The fake on the extra point attempt netted an incomplete pass.
Leading Science Hill on the ground, Mikah Dukes totaled 59 yards on nine carries. Tyler Moon had three catches for 78 yards as the Hilltoppers used three quarterbacks in the game: starter Jaysahn Swartz along with Spencer Taylor and freshman Cole ReSue. Taylor was 3 of 7 for 69 yards.
Moon had 190 all-purpose yards as he totaled 112 yards on four kick returns.
UP NEXT
Science Hill plays host to West Ridge in the Region 1-6A opener next week.