A good center is worth a lot to a high school football team.
And Science Hill not only has a good one, they also have an experienced center as Kellen Hensley begins his fourth season as a starter.
The 5-foot-7, 255-pound senior said being good at his position involves several things coming together.
“Probably the toughest thing is recognizing the different things the defense is doing, and trying to get everybody pointed in the right direction,” Hensley said. “You have to diagnose a lot of stuff, and it gets confusing at times. But we always work it out.”
And at the end of the play, what tells the story is how the one-on-one battle was decided.
“Eventually it comes down to beating the guy across from you,” Hensley said. “But it’s a team game and you have to have a rhythm with your offensive line. You have to play well with each other and have good chemistry.”
Hensley, whose brother Kade is in the mix to be the place-kicker for Coastal Carolina this season, sharpened his lineman skills at a Clemson camp.
“I went a couple of years ago,” he said. “They taught me a lot of things: what to do and what not to do, and how to recognize different things the defense does in the box. It really helped me a lot. But you still need experience and seeing it in person.”
Hensley said he believes the Hilltoppers can have a strong season in 2022.
“I feel like we have a lot of confidence,” he said. “Yes, we have a lot of new faces, but we’re close as a team. We’re picking up where we left off last year, so I think this year will go well.”
Success will be easier if the Hilltoppers’ line provides ample protection for quarterback Jaysahn Swartz.
“We have to protect him,” Hensley said. “That’s our job with everybody. If anybody gets hurt, that’s our fault. We have to take that personally. I know I do, and I know the rest of the line does.”
After transferring from the Elizabethton school system as an eighth grader, Hensley said time has flown.
“It has gone by in a flash, but I’ve loved every minute of it,” he said.
And he said he hopes his career can continue at the next level.
“I would definitely like to play college somewhere,” said Hensley, who carries a 3.8 GPA. “I’m still trying to find a good spot.”
In part of his down time in high school, Hensley and some of his offensive linemen teammates like to go fishing.
“We mostly go to Boone Dam and Wilbur Dam,” Hensley said. “We catch a little bluegill and bass.”
Douglas Fritz started at the Johnson City Press in September of 1986.
