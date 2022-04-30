Science Hill came up with a nice soccer victory over a private-school power Saturday.
The Hilltoppers earned a 2-1 win at Tipton Stadium over Boyd-Buchanan, a Class A Division II team.
Boyd-Buchanan fell to 10-2 on the season while the Hilltoppers improved to 9-4-2.
Hayden Forrester and Dani El Minaoui had goals for the Hilltoppers while Skylar Hallingstead and Mikel Muingbeh both had assists. It was a nice day in front of the net for Robert Eaton, who came up with several good saves.
BASEBALL
Farragut 10, Providence Academy 0
Pigeon Forge 9, Providence Academy 0
Playing two of the top teams in the state, the Knights were unable to score in either contest.
They managed only three hits against Farragut and two versus Pigeon Forge, which improved to 29-3 on the season. The Tigers got a nice effort from Riley Franklin, who had two hits and two RBIs while also throwing five two-hit innings on the mound.
Farragut, which improved to 19-11, got two homers and three RBIs from Eli Evans.
After the two losses, Providence Academy fell to 15-11.