KINGSPORT — Fifteen days ago, Science Hill barely seemed to belong in the same classification with Dobyns-Bennett.
On Saturday night, it was a 38-point turnaround with Science Hill’s Jamar Livingston turning in one of the best performances in recent district championship history.
The Hilltoppers made a stunning comeback at the end of regulation before earning a 52-49 overtime victory over the Indians in the title game of the District 1-4A boys basketball tournament at the Buck Van Huss Dome.
Science Hill defeated the Indians with a deliberate attack, spending the vast majority of their offensive-possession time 25 feet from the basket. It was a game plan that worked — perhaps not to perfection, but certainly to victory.
“You don’t win games, especially big games, without good players,” said Science Hill head coach Ken Cutlip, whose team lost 82-47 to D-B on Feb. 4. “We’ve got some good players and they stepped up.
“Tonight we had to go a different direction than we’ve been doing all year. The kids made the sacrifice. We talked about being selfless, and it couldn’t be about anything but us just trying to compete and win a ballgame. I thought our kids did a masterful job. I’m so proud they didn’t buck the game plan. D-B got up, but our kids didn’t fold.”
Science Hill improved to 29-4 on the season, winning for the 20th time in its last 21 games. Dobyns-Bennett fell to 25-6. Both teams will be at home in the Region 1-4A quarterfinals this coming Saturday.
The Indians missed a pair of one-and-one free throw attempts with the score tied in the final seconds of regulation and had some costly turnovers down the stretch. Head coach Chris Poore said his team didn’t get it done late in the game.
“We had a seven-point lead and they couldn’t hold the ball anymore,” Poore said. “They had to attack and we didn’t have very good help rotation, and we did a poor job of keeping them off the rim. Then offensively we didn’t take care of the ball and make free throws. Those are the exact things that lose big games and championship games. We had weathered the storm and had the ball in our hands where we needed it, and we didn’t make very good decisions.”
Jonavan Gillespie got a good look from 3-point land at the overtime buzzer, but drew front iron and fell off.
“We executed well and got a look at it, and it didn’t fall in,” Poore said. “Jonavan was very capable of making that shot, and that’s who we wanted to shoot.”
MR. LIVINGSTON
The Hilltoppers’ standout led all scorers with 26 points and also grabbed eight rebounds. He was clearly the difference in the game, and walked away with most valuable player honors.
“We just stayed in the system,” Livingston said. “Coach Cutlip gave us the game plan. And we were just dogs, really. No one believed in us. No one believed we were going to win this. We came back and we worked.”
Livingston said overtime was the same as regulation.
“We were relaxed in our minds,” he said. “It was the same game plan. When we were holding the ball early, it was pretty easy. In overtime, it was easy, too, because we work on it every day in practice.”
As for the 38-point turnaround, Livingston said, “We weren’t worried about that. That was in the past. This is now.”
THE ROAD TO OVERTIME
The slow-ball attack by Science Hill led to a 20-17 halftime advantage for the Hilltoppers.
Dobyns-Bennett spent about five minutes in the locker room, came back out and took a few warmup shots, and immediately started the second half with a 7-0 run.
But Science Hill maintained its determined pace, keeping within shouting distance.
Still, the game seemed to turn when D-B’s Brady Stump buried a buzzer-beating trey at the end of the third quarter for a 32-27 advantage.
In the fourth quarter, D-B took further control and held a 46-39 lead with two minutes to go. However, the Indians’ didn’t score again in regulation while Science Hill scored seven points to tie the game.
Livingston scored 13 of his team’s 19 fourth-quarter points before missing a potential game-winning 28-footer at the buzzer.
IN THE EXTRA PERIOD
Michaeus Rowe scored a bucket to put Science Hill ahead, the Indians missed on their second possession, and the Hilltoppers drained away most of the extra four minutes.
Rowe wound up on the free throw line with 28 seconds remaining, and he calmly drained both tries with a full timeout in-between.
Jonavan Gillespie crushed a trey ball with 18.8 seconds left to pull D-B within 50-49.
Antonio Sydnor had just one bucket all night, but it was a big one. The Hilltoppers broke the Indians’ press and Sydnor got an impressive cross-court feed from teammate Dalvin Mathes. Sydnor made the layup for the final margin of victory.
THE LEADERS
Rowe finished with 11 points, six rebounds and five assists despite missing a sizable chunk of the game with foul trouble.
Keynan Cutlip added nine points and five assists to Science Hill’s cause.
For Dobyns-Bennett, Gillespie and Brady Stump each totaled 14 points. Malachi Hale finished with 10 points and six rebounds.
Poore said the missed free throws at the end become learning experiences.
“We had two of the best free throw shooters in the state on the line in Carter Metz and Jack Browder,” Poore said. “That’s who you want on the line, and I know they’re going to make the next one. We just have to look ahead, learn from that, and be ready when you get that chance again.”