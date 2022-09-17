MARYVILLE — It was thorough. It was dominant. It was all Science Hill.
The Hilltoppers stayed on task in Region 1-6A with their second league win of the season, producing a ground-game explosion in a 35-0 win over William Blount in high school football Friday night.
Science Hill (3-2) improved to 2-0 in league play. William Blount (0-5) fell to 0-2 in the region.
The Hilltoppers racked up 319 yards rushing in the first half, and outgained the Governors, 335-27. They held a commanding five-touchdown halftime lead despite a pair of first-half fumbles lost.
“Execution was good,” Hilltoppers coach Stacy Carter said. “We don’t want the turnovers. That was the big deal. We have to stop that. You had two turnovers first half of last game, and two this game. We have to clean that up and take care of the football.
“But I thought up front we blocked well, and our backs ran hard. I thought the line did well with a lot of people in the box, and still being able to block in that 50 front.”
JAVIN CHESTER
The Science Hill senior cut loose for 156 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns. Included in the mix was a 73-yard scoring run where he broke free in the middle of the field, sprinted to the sideline and couldn’t be caught.
“Javin has good speed,” Carter said. “He has run good all year for us. And I thought Mikah (Dukes) ran the ball well also.”
Chester said his numbers were a product of teamwork.
“It was mainly our blocking,” Chester said. “Our offensive line got me there. Big shout out to the offensive line.
“This was really fun. I hadn’t played this team before. It was a good experience. I love to catch a W with the boys.”
OTHER NUMBERS
Dukes finished with 89 yards on eight carries and a pair of scores. Tyler Moon totaled 74 yards on six carries early in the game. He also scored a touchdown.
Science Hill finished with 368 yards rushing on 34 attempts.
The only down side for Science Hill was the lack of a passing game. The Hilltoppers, with starting quarterback Jaysahn Swartz out with an injury, attempted only eight passes, completing two for 19 yards.
THE SCORING RECAP
Science Hill wasted little time getting on the board, scoring in three minutes after the opening kickoff. With Moon running the show at quarterback, the Hilltoppers scored first on his 27-yard dash.
On the next possession, Dukes got to the sideline and scored from 19 yards out to make it 14-0.
In the second quarter, the Hilltoppers broke it open. Chester cut loose for his long scoring run to make it 21-0.
The Hilltoppers scored with three minutes left before halftime on Dukes’ 6-yard paydirt finish.
After a punt hit one of the offensive linemen with under two minutes to go, the Hilltoppers drove for a mercy-clock score. Chester’s 1-yard run made it 35-0 at halftime. Max Turan was a perfect five for five on extra-point attempts.
DEFENSIVE DOMINATION
Science Hill held Blount to 71 yards of total offense, including only 67 yards on 32 rushing attempts. Blount managed just five first downs with two of those coming on the last drive of the game.
“We were able to make some plays,” Carter said. “We’ve done pretty good on the ground all year so far.”
SPIRIT AWARD
Despite trailing 35-0 late in the third quarter, the all-game enthusiasm of the William Blount student section continued with a rousing, “I believe that we will win” chant. It was a nice look at school spirit, and good to see students having fun.
UP NEXT
The Hilltoppers don’t get to celebrate too long. Perennial state powerhouse Maryville comes to Johnson City next Friday.
“We’ve got to get better,” Chester said. “And mentally focused. Maryville is a good team. We just have to come out and execute.”