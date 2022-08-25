Fresh off an important season-opening win over one perennial Class 4A state power, Science Hill will take on another.
Anderson County comes to Tipton Stadium on Friday night in the football home opener for the Class 6A Hilltoppers. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Both teams are 1-0 with the Mavericks punishing defending Class 5A state champion Powell, 48-14, and the Hilltoppers holding off Elizabethton by a score of 17-7.
“Anderson County has a good program and has been very successful,” Science Hill coach Stacy Carter said. “They bring a lot of fans, and they are passionate about football. It will definitely be a good game.”
Over the past five seasons, Anderson County has a record of 49-13. Science Hill won in come-from-behind fashion last year in Clinton by a score of 36-21.
WHAT THE MAVS BRING
Anderson County is led by 6-foot, 180-pound senior quarterback Walker Martinez.
Mavericks coach Davey Gillum said in a recent interview, “We are built around his skill set. Walker is a special kid with a brilliant mind and a great arm.”
Carter said getting pressure on Martinez is important.
“We were able to get pressure on him in the second half last year and slowed him down,” Carter said. “But he’s a good player.”
Science Hill’s secondary wasn’t tested much against Elizabethton, but that should change this week, Carter said.
Another Mavericks threat is 6-2, 220-pound senior running back Gavin Noe.
“He will get his yards, but they will be hard yards,” Carter said. “We’re at least as good on the front as we were last year.”
WHAT THE HILLTOPPERS WILL DO
Science Hill displayed a tough inside running game against Elizabethton, and more of the same is expected from Mikah Dukes and Javin Chester, who combined for 174 yards on 33 carries.
Quarterback Jaysahn Swartz will likely be asked to do more through the passing game this week after only five attempts in Week 1.
“We’re hopeful we can be more explosive,” Carter said.
Receiver Tyler Moon, who had three carries for 41 yards and two catches for 21 yards, is a big-play threat the Hilltoppers want to get unleashed.
ADJUSTMENTS
Science Hill will be without starting center Kellen Hensley because of a one-game suspension, which means utility man Brody Barnett will step into that key role.
“We’ve had a week to work it out,” Carter said. “It’s a big loss, but we’ve moved people around.”
DEFENSIVELY SPEAKING
Zeph Fegyak led the Hilltoppers with eight tackles last week and also added a sack and a forced fumble. Carter said he played an outstanding game.
Derrick Smith, Kevin Aimua, Baylor Necessary and Matthew Marsh each totaled seven tackles with Necessary adding 1.5 tackles for loss. Smith and Steven Famoyin each had an interception.