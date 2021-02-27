Down by 19 points in the second quarter, Science Hill appeared to be in real danger of getting blown out a second straight game.
Instead of folding to the pressure, the Hilltoppers mounted a stirring comeback. They rallied to beat Sevier County 56-49 in Saturday’s Region 1-AAA boys basketball quarterfinal at the Topper Palace.
Led by Amare Redd with 23 points, 11 rebounds and four steals, Science Hill (25-5) advanced to play at Jefferson County in Tuesday’s Region 1-AAA semifinal.
The game was tied 13-all late in the first quarter when the Smoky Bears began a 21-2 run that forced Coach Ken Cutlip to call a timeout with three minutes left in the second quarter. His team responded with their own 14-2 run, capped off by Laithen Shingledecker banking in a 3-point shot to trail 36-29 at the half.
“I took the second timeout with three minutes left in the half,” Cutlip said. “We were down by 19 and you could see it in the kids’ eyes. There was a question whether we could pull this thing out, and rightfully so. But the way we closed that first half, I don’t think our kids realized what happened until we banked in that shot. Getting it to single digits, that was huge.”
Science Hill fell behind again 47-36 in the third quarter, but Sevier County star Jonathan Zhao soon picked up a fourth foul. The Hilltoppers took advantage with 15 straight points. The run included taking the lead at 48-47 on Redd’s basket with 5:50 left.
However, it was the Science Hill defense that made the biggest impact down the stretch. The ’Toppers held the Smoky Bears to a pair of free throws as their only scores in the game’s final 10 minutes.
“We’ve been working on defense the last two weeks,” Redd said. “We’ve worked on offense too, but we’ve really been after it on defense. We know if they can’t score, they can’t win. When we got down, we felt we had to focus and get back in the game.”
With Sevier County (23-9) putting an emphasis on slowing down Science Hill star Keynan Cutlip, many of his teammates picked up the slack. Cutlip still finished with 13 points, while Dalvin Mathes continued a trend of unselfish play with six points and four assists.
Having a little luck on their side, Jake Bedard banked in a 3-pointer from the left corner in the fourth quarter.
“I told our kids sometimes you make your own luck,” Coach Cutlip said. “I thought our kids kept battling and kept competing. I was so happy for our seniors — Amare, Laithen and Ben (Edwards) — to continue their season. I’m proud of these kids hanging in there and executing when we had to.”
The younger Cutlip talked about the ’Toppers having a little bit of a flashback to their blowout loss to Dobyns-Bennett in the District 1-AAA championship before regrouping.
“It gets in your head, but it was early in the game so we knew we could fight back,” Keynan Cutlip said. “We stressed ourselves out a little and put ourselves in a bad situation, but we came back and fought. We knew we had to get stops and get rebounds.”
Zhao led Sevier County with 16 points and Tyler Wilson also reached double figures with 11.
It doesn’t get any easier the next round with both regional championship and sectional berths on the line. The Hilltoppers know they must get off to a better start if they want to get past the Patriots and continue their season.
“That was a tough game tonight against a great team and we’ve got another tough one Tuesday,” Keynan Cutlip said. “I love my team and I know we can handle it on the road. We just can’t get down like we did tonight.”