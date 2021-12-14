BRISTOL — It took quite a while for Science Hill to get rolling, but the final score looked comfortable.
Pulling away in the fourth quarter, the Hilltoppers earned a 68-45 win over Tennessee High in boys high school basketball Tuesday night at Viking Hall.
Science Hill improved to 8-1 on the season while the Vikings slipped to 6-6.
Hilltoppers coach Ken Cutlip said he didn’t like what he saw early from his squad.
“I saw a team that wasn’t very engaged,” Cutlip said. “I don’t know if that was fatigue, coming off the weekend. We just weren’t very sharp in the first part of the game. I didn’t think we played well, and I give Tennessee High credit for that. They did a good job controlling the tempo and doing the things they do.”
NOT LOCKED IN
Science Hill couldn’t find a first-quarter groove, and the Vikings stayed step for step and held a 15-14 edge at the end of one period.
It was more of the same early in the second quarter, but the Hilltoppers finally broke loose enough to gain a 24-15 edge. Things stayed level from there to the break with Science Hill holding a 33-23 lead.
STAYING IN THE HUNT
Tennessee High closed the deficit to 35-30 midway through the third quarter, and still trailed by just seven, 40-33, at the end of three. The Hilltoppers managed only seven third-quarter points.
However, the Hilltoppers turned it loose in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Vikings 23-12.
“We were able to get stops, get rebounds, and then we had some kids running the floor and getting transition baskets,” Cutlip said. “That’s what opened it up.”
LEADING THE WAY
Jamar Livingston had another standout performance. Consistent throughout the game, the junior finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds.
Livingston got plenty of help from Keynan Cutlip (11 points, seven assists and five rebounds) and Michaeus Rowe (12 points, 12 rebounds and six assists). Dalvin Mathes added five assists.
NEXT UP
The Hilltoppers open Big Five Conference play Friday at Dobyns-Bennett. It’s early, but it’s an important game.
“D-B is head and shoulders above everybody in the league,” Ken Cutlip said. “They have five all-conference players from last year. We will have to play our best game of the year to be in that game in Kingsport. I think our kids are capable, but it will take a much greater effort than we had tonight.”
FOR THE VIKINGS
Brandon Dufore led the way with 19 points.
“We had trouble scoring the ball in the fourth quarter,” said Vikings’ head coach Michael McMeans. “Defensively we played extremely hard and extremely well. That one little run in the fourth quarter killed us.”