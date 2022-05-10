David Crockett struck first, but once Science Hill got going in the second half, there was nothing the Pioneers could do.
Ben Schultz and Hayden Forrester scored three goals apiece as the Hilltoppers pulled away for an 8-1 victory over Crockett in the District 1-3A soccer semifinals Tuesday night at Kermit Tipton Stadium.
It was a physical game that featured seven yellow cards, one red card and a lot of explanations from the referee.
Science Hill improved to 11-5-2 and advanced to the district final, where it will play at Dobyns-Bennett on Thursday night. The Indians beat Boone 6-0 in the other semifinal.
Crockett finished its season at 12-7-1.
“That’s why you play 80 minutes,” Science Hill assistant coach Ron Kind said. “I knew we’d be OK once we found our energy level. We started a little slow.”
With Science Hill head coach David Strickland coaching the Tri-Cities FC Otters in an exhibition game in Boone, North Carolina, Kind was running the show. What he saw was the Pioneers get the first goal when Diego Cook converted a penalty kick less than five minutes into the game.
“That was what we talked about in the first half, jumping on them early,” Crockett coach Chris Kudera said. “If we made them play from behind, we knew they’d have to scramble. Five minutes after we scored, we had another chance because they were throwing numbers forward. You have to take those chances when you get them.”
After the Crockett goal, Science Hill began attacking relentlessly, finally breaking through midway through the first half when Schultz scored on a penalty kick after Crockett goalkeeper Alan Galvin made two of his several diving saves seconds apart.
With 2:15 left in the half, Dani El Manouni put Science Hill on top for good when he scored from the left side of the penalty area. Carter Strode crossed the ball into the area and Schultz alertly let the ball go through to El Manouni, who slotted it home.
Crockett nearly got an equalizer in the final minute, but Cook’s left-footed blast missed by inches.
“They battled us,” Kind said. “I thought they played a stellar first half. They had a little more energy than we did starting out. It took us a little while to find our legs, but once we did we started securing the ball and passing it around.”
Early in the second half, the Pioneers had a five-minute stretch where they owned the ball. However, several chances resulted in no goals.
Schultz then put the Hilltoppers up 3-1with a volley inside the left post.
Forrester got the goal of the game when he gathered the ball with his back to the Crockett goal some 60 yards away. He made a spin move at midfield and sprinted half the length of the field with the ball before scoring to make it 4-1.
Forrester scored two more times and Mikel Muingbeh scored with two seconds left for the final margin.