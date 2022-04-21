Tight defense, good pitching and timely hitting.
Science Hill had it all, and West Ridge had no answers in a 10-0 mercy-rule win for the Hilltoppers on Thursday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
The baseball game lasted just one hour and 22 minutes.
It was an important Big Five Conference win for the Hilltoppers (23-4) overall as they avoided a potential tie with West Ridge in league play. Science Hill improved to 6-3 in the conference while the Wolves (16-9) fell to 4-5.
“The biggest thing is throwing strikes,” Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards said. “That’s where we’ve improved in the last 11 games. We really made an effort to attack the strike zone, and good things are happening.”
Nate Conner was a dominant beast on the mound, throwing 44 of his 66 pitches for strikes and wrapping up with a five-hit shutout. He walked two and struck out two.
“We’ve pitched him against really good teams,” Edwards said. “CPA, Hardin Valley, Farragut, Powell. We’ve put him through the wringer. There’s no stage he would be scared of, that’s for sure.”
AT THE PLATE
It was a spread-out attack as eight of the Hilltoppers’ batters collected a hit. Gavin Briggs and Clayton Ball had two hits apiece and combined to score six runs.
“We had a lot of two-out hits today,” Edwards said. “It was a good game.”
After building a 5-0 lead through three innings, the Hilltoppers put things away in their fourth at-bat.
Cole Torbett walked and Jaxon Diamond drove him in with a one-out double. Conner singled in a run to make it 7-0.
With two outs Ball singled in a run. An error made it 9-0, and another error gave Science Hill a 10-run lead.
Braden Ramsey, Jake Bedard and Diamond each finished with two RBIs in the game.
For West Ridge, Sean Reed was the only batter who collected two hits.