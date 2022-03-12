Defending a state championship is never easy, but it helps when a team has some of its horses coming back for the battle.
“We talk every day about the storm that is coming our way,” head coach Ryan Edwards said. “I believe this will be one of the more challenging seasons we have faced because of the good attention we have received from last year’s accomplishments.”
Edwards didn’t shy away from the situation, choosing a different path.
“Rather than pretending the pressure does not exist, we are using it to help us focus on being more prepared than ever, and more humble than ever because we know anyone can win our district, region and state,” he said. “We want to stay focused on goals we can control, such as love and respect for each other, the game of baseball, and displaying character.”
At the top of the returning player list is Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association player of the year Cole Torbett. The terrific left-handed senior, who has signed to play Division I ball at Middle Tennessee State University, authored a record of 8-1 last season with an ERA of 1.79.
Torbett won’t be alone on the mound as he has plenty of help with the load. King University signee Gavin Briggs was 6-2 last year with an ERA of 3.69.
Carson-Newman signee Caleb McBride is coming off a strong season (2-2 with three saves and 2.41 ERA), and senior Spencer Powell (3-0 with three saves, 0.86 ERA) is also part of the picture. Junior Nate Conner is in the mix as well.
At the dish, the Hilltoppers will rely on Torbett, who batted .381 last season and will play center field when he isn’t pitching.
Other good sticks are senior third baseman Jaxon Diamond (.276 in 2021), Briggs at first base and outfield, Conner at first base, and sophomore standout outfielder Landon Smelser, who batted .392 last season.
Another weapon for the Hilltoppers is senior shortstop Jack Torbett, who has signed with Walters State. He batted .396 last season, but suffered a knee injury during football season.
“He’s pushing to get back,” Edwards said.
With the pieces in place, the Hilltoppers are the favorite to win the Big Five Conference and make a bunch of postseason noise once again. The Hilltoppers have reached the state tournament three years in a row (not counting 2020 when there wasn’t a season), and 22 times in the history of the school. They own state titles from 2021, 1998, 1963, 1962 and 1947 and earned runner-up finishes in 1981 and 1951.
“With a lot of returning players from the 2021 state championship team that went 34-9, the Hilltoppers have a chance to be a top team once again,” Edwards said. “The road will be difficult as we focus on being prepared for many challenges.”
Included in those challenges is a loaded and far-flung schedule. The Hilltoppers will play Bearden, Knox Central, Seymour, Cookeville, Christ Presbyterian Academy and Jefferson County in the season’s first week as part of the Playing For The Cure tournament.
They will also participate in Knoxville’s DeMarini Classic and the John Whited Memorial Classic.