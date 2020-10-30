KNOXVILLE — For the second straight year, Science Hill couldn’t finish its business against Bearden.
A sea of mistakes cost the Hilltoppers the Region 1-6A football championship and again sent them packing to Maryville for the first round of the playoffs. The Bulldogs won 27-7 Friday night.
“The big thing was the turnovers,” said Science Hill coach Stacy Carter. “It just wasn’t our night. It wasn’t our night all the way around. We didn’t make any plays. We didn’t put people in good positions. Everything went right last week, and about everything went wrong this week.”
The loss handed the region title back to Dobyns-Bennett, who lost 31-21 to Science Hill last week. In 2019, Science Hill upset the Indians and lost at home to Bearden. D-B went on to reach the quarterfinals while the Hilltoppers were whipped 42-0 by Maryville.
Bearden scored on its first drive, capped off by a 3-yard run by Makai Williams. Then the Bulldogs took control of the game.
Connor Ruth picked off a pass at the 1-yard line. A couple of plays later, the speedy Williams went 95 yards for a touchdown to make it 14-0 in the first quarter.
“He’s a fantastic player,” Carter said. “We’ve had a hard time with him the last two years.”
Williams finished the game with 193 yards on 19 carries. Bearden outrushed Science Hill, 266-77.
Science Hill regrouped and got a 6-yard scoring pass from Diamond to Andrew Kanady to make it 14-7. The Hilltoppers got a stop before halftime and took momentum into the locker room.
But the Hilltoppers fumbled on the second-half kickoff and Bearden recovered at the Science Hill 21. John Carlevato powered in from six yards out to make it 21-7.
Carlevato hurt Science Hill throughout the game with key runs and finished with 71 yards on 17 attempts.
The Hilltoppers made one more bid to get back in the game, but Reed Frederick’s diving interception in the end zone in the fourth quarter seemed to seal the outcome.
Science Hill never got its passing game in gear. Diamond finished 12 of 23 for 159 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. Cole Torbett had four catches for 71 yards.
Bearden tacked on a final score on John Carlevato’s 15-yard run late in the fourth quarter.