A homecoming contest and a strong favorite role seem to be exactly what Science Hill needs at this point in the season.
Coming off a blowout loss to Powell, the Hilltoppers will play host to William Blount on Friday at Tipton Stadium. Kickoff for the Region 1-6A football contest is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Coach Stacy Carter said he thinks this is a chance for his team to get back on track.
“I’ve always said I have good kids,” Carter said. “We should be getting better. We’ve pushed them at practice and they have responded well. There are better days ahead.”
Science Hill enters with a record of 2-2, but more importantly the Hilltoppers are 1-0 in region play. The Governors (1-3 overall) are 0-1 in the region, but are coming off their first win of the season.
WHAT SCIENCE HILL NEEDS
It has been an up-and-down year, with solid wins over Anderson County and West Ridge sandwiched between big-margin losses to Elizabethton and Powell.
“We’ve had a hard go on the schedule,” Carter said.
There have been big plays through the air, but consistency hasn’t been a trademark. The ground game — led by Baylor Brock — was solid through three weeks, but was unable to break through against Powell’s talented defense.
Carter said he believes the Hilltoppers need to re-establish the ground game.
“We need to run the football,” he said. “That will help us have more success. It’s hard to call plays when you’re passing every down, unless you’re hitting them.
“Hopefully we can get Baylor going, and (quarterback) Jaxon (Diamond) doing the high-percentage stuff and playing more within himself,” Carter said.
WHAT BLOUNT BRINGS
Quarterback Matthew Clemmer, a 6-foot-5 junior, threw five touchdown passes in last week’s 38-19 win over Heritage. His top receiver threats are Ashton Auker and Job Matossian. Each player caught two scoring passes, including a 58-yarder for Auker and a 40-yard for Matossian.
The Governors have struggled to run the football, gaining only 47 yards against Heritage and minus-14 the week before against Jefferson County.
“They have a really good receiver, No. 10 (Auker), who plays cornerback, too,” Carter said. “They spread it out and had success last week, so we’re expecting them to throw it a lot.”
DEFENSE
Carter said he wants to see a redeeming effort after last week’s struggles. Fortunately, the Hilltoppers won’t have to cover multiple Power 5 receivers this week. Carter said his team was in the right spots last week, but Powell’s receivers simply ran away from coverage.
“(Hilltoppers’ assistant) Paul Overbay is one of the best secondary coaches I’ve ever been around,” Carter said. “The work he puts in is off the charts. I think we will be ready for (William Blount’s) empty sets. I think the secondary will have a really good football game.”
