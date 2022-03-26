KNOXVILLE — Science Hill is showing no signs of slowing down.
The defending state champions, red hot out of the gates, banged out 16 hits and whipped perennial state powerhouse Farragut by a score of 12-4 in high school baseball Saturday at the Admirals’ home field.
Then Science Hill turned around and pummeled Jefferson County by a score of 14-5. In the two games, Science Hill totaled 29 hits.
Science Hill improved to 11-1 on the season. Farragut fell to 5-4 while Jeff County slipped to 7-6.
Against Farragut, a school with nine state championships in the last 19 years, it was an impressive mound outing from Nate Conner. The Hilltoppers’ hurler worked five-plus innings and allowed just one run, giving up eight hits, walking one and striking out seven.
Science Hill needed just four batters to jump ahead. A two-out walk to Conner was followed by a two-run homer off the bat of Jaxon Diamond.
The Hilltoppers expanded their lead to 3-0 on Clayton Ball’s third-inning RBI single.
A two-run homer from Farragut’s Jack Alley made it 6-2 in the sixth inning. But Science Hill’s Landon Smelser erased Alley’s blast with a two-run smack of his own in the top of the seventh. Jack McAllister contributed a two-run double to make it 10-2.
Diamond finished 3 for 3 with three RBIs while Conner was 3 for 4 with three runs scored. Smelser had two RBIs and scored three times. Ball was also a member of the three-hit club while Caden Torraca added two hits.
Science Hill 14 Jefferson Co. 5
KNOXVILLE — Cole Torbett homered and drove in four runs as the Hilltoppers used a seven-run sixth inning to break open a tight game.
Jaxon Diamond drove in three runs while Gavin Briggs had two hits and two RBIs. Clayton Ball drove in a pair of runs while Jet Swartz collected three hits.
Caleb Rogers got the pitching win with 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.
Unicoi County 10 West Ridge 8
BLOUNTVILLE — Brayden Hendrickson totaled three hits, including a triple, as the Blue Devils stepped up a class and earned a win.
Valentin Batrez totaled three hits and had three RBIs while Lucas Slagle added two hits. Tanner Berry also had two hits for Unicoi (3-5).
David Crockett 11, Karns 6
JONESBOROUGH — Jacob Ayers cranked out a grand slam among his three hits as the Pioneers rolled.
Ayers finished with four RBIs and three runs scored. Ethan Swift also had a big game, going 3 for 3 with a homer, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Hayden Osburn rapped a homer among his two hits and three RBIs. Garrett Leonard added two hits.
Osburn was the winning pitcher. In five innings, he gave up six hits and six runs, but only one run was earned.
Providence 13-10 Grace Christian 6-3
KNOXVILLE — Nate Eisfelder hit a two-run, first-inning homer and the Knights rolled to the win in the first game of a doubleheader.
Providence had 15 hits. Tyner Simpson (4 for 4), Ronnie Matti and Lucas Belcher each posted multi-hit games.
In game two, Simpson, Eisfelder and Caleb Cross each had multiple-hit efforts. The Knights improved to 7-3 on the season.
SOCCER
Dobyns-Bennett 3 Memphis Univ. School 0
Eric McReynolds scored a little over eight minutes into the game and the Indians had all the offense they needed.
Back-to-back goals by Wyatt Arrowood and Lucas Park midway through the second half finished off the scoring.
Ryan True recorded the shutout in goal.
Morristown East 2, Providence 0
The Knights weren’t able to find the net, but goalkeeper Tyler Zepeda gave them a fighting chance as he totaled 11 saves.