It’s such a cliché to say that you can throw out the records whenever Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill meet in an athletic contest. But once again, that adage could not have been more spot on.
The Indians and Hilltoppers met Tuesday night at Kermit Tipton Stadium in a District 1-AAA soccer showdown and the 1-1 tie had one side of the stadium ecstatic and the other, not so much.
For the first 70 minutes of the match, Science Hill (5-4-2, 3-0-1) kept the vaunted Dobyns-Bennett offense bottled up. The Indians (8-0-2, 2-0-2) could not get enough possession of the ball to mount any serious attacks.
In the 71st minute, the ’Toppers earned a corner kick which Iden Brown placed brilliantly in front of the D-B goal. Science Hill’s Hayden Forrester got a head on the ball and redirected it past D-B goalkeeper Ryan True for a stunning 1-0 advantage.
“I kept working hard for an opportunity,” said Forrester. “The cross was perfect, and I was able to get what I wanted.”
Based on what had taken place for much of the match, that goal seemed to be a game-winner.
D-B pushed defender Grayson Cunningham forward to join forwards Maddox DeVinney and Lucas Park on the front line. It was a gamble that almost backfired. Moments after the switch, Science Hill got a shot at a wide-open net only to see Indians’ defender Carlos Castro miraculously clear the ball from harm’s way and keep his team in the match.
With time running out, the desperate Indians pushed the ball forward and when D-B’s Park headed the ball toward the Science Hill goal DeVinney saw his chance. He muscled his way through the Hilltoppers’ defenders and got just enough foot on the ball to slip it past Science Hill netminder Robert Eaton for the equalizer in the 79th minute.
“We were just trying to do anything we could to get a goal,” said DeVinney. “I got what I needed and was able to just get a foot on it.”
It was not a satisfying result for Science Hill coach David Strickland.
“We have to see the game out,” said Strickland. “We had our moments to put the game away. But give D-B credit, they kept fighting and didn’t quit.
“But I’m happy for our boys,” added Strickland. “They put up a good fight, had great spirit and energy. It was just a typical D-B, Science Hill game.”
The result was satisfying for D-B coach Tom LaGuardia.
“Carlos saved us so we could have that moment late,” said LaGuardia. “Science Hill controlled much of the game and played harder than we did for most of the game. It wasn’t until the final 10 minutes that we got the opportunities that we needed.”