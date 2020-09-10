Science Hill head coach Stacy Carter said he believes his team enters Friday with an advantage, having played three football games to only one for Greeneville.
But the Greene Devils can counter that to a degree because of their approach, he said.
“Any time you’ve played more games, it’s an advantage,” Carter said. “But Greeneville is not super complicated. They do a good job of executing the things they do.”
Kickoff in the non-region contest is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Greeneville’s Burley Stadium.
The Hilltoppers are 2-1, having played well in each of the last two weeks. Quarterback Jaxon Diamond has thrown eight touchdown passes in that span, hitting four different receivers for scores against David Crockett in Week 1, and spreading the scores among three pass catchers in a 48-21 victory over Hardin Valley.
The Hilltoppers’ receivers have enjoyed Diamond’s offerings this year. Cole Torbett already has 19 catches for 288 yards and two scores. Andrew Kanady (8), Amare Redd (7) and A.J. Martin (6) have also been active in receptions.
“We have a lot of depth and they all run fairly well,” Carter said. “They can beat you deep, and Jaxon has been throwing the deep ball well.
“Jaxon is getting better every game. He’s super accurate. He just needs a little time. He doesn’t need much.”
And if defenses get too light in the box, Caleb Mazoff is there to punish them. He has rushed for 305 yards on 37 carries with three scores.
Greeneville is 1-1, having been forced to miss Week 1 because of COVID-19 and Week 3 because of Union County’s bout with the pandemic.
The Greene Devils are led by running back Mason Gudger, who is a home-run threat. He had 11 carries for 102 yards in the 35-34 loss to Daniel Boone.
“If he gets loose, he’s a streak of lightning,” Carter said. “He’s a good running back and a really good player. If you don’t get him before he gets started, he can hurt you bad.”
Quarterback Drew Gregg is also a threat, and has weapons like Jaden Stevenson, Nick Iezzi, and Jakobi Gillespie.
“He throws well and has a couple of really good receivers,” Carter said.
Science Hill holds a 27-16-4 edge in the all-time series, but Greeneville has won three straight games and scored 117 points in those contests.