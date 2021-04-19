Science Hill built an early lead against Tennessee High and hung on for its eighth straight victory Monday evening at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
With the 6-5 triumph, the Hilltoppers (18-7, 9-0) clinched at least a share of the Big Seven Conference title.
Catcher Owen Painter made perhaps a game-saving play in the sixth inning. He reacted quickly to a wild pitch by Evan King, got the ball and spun around to tag the Vikings’ Bryce Snyder who was racing towards home plate.
“I think I should have caught the ball, but I got to it and got him out,” Painter said. “I try my best to get all those. The ball short-hopped, but I think I could have gotten in front of it. I got to the ball, looked up and knew I had him.”
Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards added, “Painter didn’t hesitate. I’m thinking to throw it back to King, but he knew exactly what he wanted to do and jumped on the tag. There were a lot of crazy plays throughout the game. That was a quirky, but great play.”
With the game still on the line, King stepped up in the final inning. Facing a runner on third base and no outs, he threw a pair of strikeouts and had the final Tennessee High batter hit into a 4-3 ground out.
’TOPPERS PULL AHEAD
Science Hill took the lead on Gavin Briggs’ RBI single in the first inning. The Hilltoppers scored three more runs off wild pitches and another off a 6-3 RBI ground out by Nate Conner.
Jack Torbett added a needed insurance run off an RBI double in the fourth. It came off a high fastball with a 2-2 count.
“Right now, I’m confident knowing I’ve got a lot of good bats behind me,” Torbett said. “I feel confident to go up there and do what I need to do. Everybody is doing their job with two strikes, putting the ball in play. We have a lot of two-out hits. On that double, I was just choking up, trying to put the ball in play.”
His cousin Cole Torbett picked up the win, throwing 42/3 innings, giving up eight hits, three walks and four runs. He struck out six and helped his cause by going 2-for-4 at the plate in the lead-off spot and scoring two runs.
Briggs was 2-for-3 and reached base three times as the ’Toppers continue to score runs in a variety of ways. Caleb McBride finished the fifth inning on the mound before Evan King threw the final two.
While it was thought Edwards might save King for Tuesday’s rematch in Bristol, Monday’s win was his main focus.
“King finally got his curveball over in the seventh. Once he got that going, he was tough to handle,” Edwards said. “Cole gave us a good start. Credit their hitters, the way they swing the bat. They ran the pitch count up where Cole was like 90 pitches through four innings. He got a couple more outs before McBride got a huge out.
“We’re just thinking one game at a time. One of the strengths we have is depth in pitching. I wanted to use that in the series instead of trying to stretch guys out.”
VIKINGS COME BACK
The Vikings (15-8, 6-3), who outhit the ’Toppers 10-6, battled back after trailing 5-1 after three innings. They had tying runs on base each of the final three innings, including Cole Presson on third in the seventh.
Mason Johns suffered the loss, going five innings before giving way to Presson. Snyder had two hits and reached base three times as did Presson. Evan Mutter also had two hits and Logan Quales drove in two runs.
“These guys haven’t backed down from a challenge all year. We made a couple of mistakes early that led to a couple of easy runs for them,” Tennessee High coach Preston Roberts said. “You get past that and they had to earn everything they got. They made some plays in critical moments, but I was proud of the way we competed.
“You get the tying run on third in the seventh inning with nobody out, you feel pretty good about your chances. But they made the pitches and you tip your hat to that guy. That’s baseball.”