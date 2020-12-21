BIG STONE GAP, Virginia — A big third-quarter run gave Science Hill just enough cushion Monday to take a non-conference boys basketball win over Union on a special night in Southwest Virginia.
The game was the first contest of the season for the homestanding Bears after the start of prep basketball in Virginia was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Union gave Science Hill (12-2) a challenge throughout most of the game with the Hilltoppers hanging on for a 70-67 win.
Union (0-1) took the first big lead in the game in the first half by outscoring the Hilltoppers 14-4 over the final 4:27 of the second quarter.
In the third quarter, it was Science Hill’s turn for a big scoring run.
The ’Toppers outscored Union 11-1 over the first 3:26 of the third quarter to tie the game at 43.
Because of state regulations forced by the pandemic, only 25 spectators were allowed to view the contest.
“Not having fans, they missed a treat,” Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip said. “I just felt like two teams just laid it out on the line tonight and played their guts out. We were just fortunate to come out of it in the end.”
Cutlip said the third-quarter run was key for his team in the win.
“That was after they whipped our tail in the second quarter,” Cutlip said of his team opening the second half with the scoring run. “We were due to make a run and I thought our kids responded very well.”
Union coach Zack Moore was anything but surprised by Science Hill’s run.
“We knew they were going to come out strong in the third quarter and they did,” Moore said. “We’ve just got to quit fouling. We just made too many fouls and they just came at us and made it hard for us defensively.”
BY THE NUMBERS
Keynan Cutlip led the offensive attack with 23 points for Science Hill, while Amare Redd added 18 points and seven rebounds for the Hilltoppers.
Dalvin Mathes had a big night for the ‘Toppers with eight points, six rebounds and six assists.
Union’s Alex Rasnick connected on five 3-point shots on the way to a game-high 26 points.
Bradley Bunch finished with 14 points for the Bears and Noah Jordan added 13 points. Union also got eight points and seven rebounds from Sean Cusano.