Welcome back, Jack.
That has been a behind-the-scenes theme for Science Hill this season as one of their key players continues to get healthier.
Torbett finished with four RBIs on Monday, and the Hilltoppers went on to earn a 5-2 win over Dobyns-Bennett in the winners’ bracket final of the District 1-4A baseball tournament.
“I love having him in the five hole,” Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards said. “We’ve got guys getting on in front of him, and he got up with the bases loaded today. He’s a guy who was a three-hole hitter on a team that won the state, but now we have the luxury of putting him in the five hole.”
Earning a berth in next week’s region tournament, Science Hill improved to 32-5 with its third win over the rival Indians in four tries.
“Any time you win this game or the one (Tuesday), those are the two most important games of this tournament,” Edwards said. “You want to get into the region.”
Dobyns-Bennett (21-12) still has a chance to get there, but will need a win Tuesday at home over Daniel Boone. Boone held off a furious Crockett comeback for a 13-12 victory in the losers’ bracket semifinal. Boone and D-B will start at 6 p.m.
TORBETT DELIVERS
Two walks and a single loaded the bases in the bottom of the third inning before Nate Conner drew a walk to tie the game at 1-1.
Torbett stepped up and smoked a ball to right-center field that rolled all the way to the wall. Giving more evidence of his full return from a football knee injury in the fall, Torbett hustled around the bases and cruised into third base. Torbett said he’s getting closer to what he was before the injury.
“There are some things I still have to struggle with, but for the most part I feel pretty good,” he said.
Getting the game-changing hit in a district tournament game is icing on the cake for Torbett.
“Honestly I’m just happy to be playing right now,” he said. “I wasn’t sure if I would be. It’s just good to be playing.”
Torbett was the only Science Hill player with multiple hits, runs or RBIs.
ANOTHER TOUGH TORBETT
Cole Torbett took care of the mound duties. The Indians made decent contact against the left-handed pitcher, but Torbett was in control throughout the game.
He went the distance, allowing seven hits and two runs with two walks and nine strikeouts.
Jack Torbett said, “Whenever he’s on the mound we know we’re all set. We have a lot of confidence in him.”
D-B’S DAY?
It looked like things were going to fall into place for the Indians. Early in the game, D-B’s defense made four good plays on ropes off the bats of Science Hill hitters.
And then, with two outs in the top of the third inning, D-B’s Sam Ritz hit a flare nub off the end of the bat. The pop fly landed softly, and squarely, on the left field line for an RBI double to give the Indians first-strike bragging rights.
“We had our chances,” D-B head coach Ryan Wagner said. “But you’ve got to take advantage when Cole is on the mound. We swung at some balls out of the zone, but for the most part we made adjustments from the last time he faced us and had some good swings. They had one big inning and that was the difference.”
It was a decent outing on the mound for D-B’s Cade Maynor, who went the distance and allowed seven hits. He got in trouble with five walks, but finishing the game kept the Indians’ “Johnny Wholestaff” available for the elimination game Tuesday.
Jake Timbes was the only D-B player with two hits. Tanner Kilgore cranked a home run over the left field fence.