Time will tell whether Science Hill hit a home run with the hiring of its new basketball coach, but there are positive signs in that direction.
Jon Higgins, the former Farragut coach, was introduced to his new school and players at the Hilltoppers’ New Gym on Friday afternoon.
“It’s a big move for our family,” Higgins said. “I’ve been in Knoxville for 23 years. We’re super excited to make this move, and we wouldn’t do it if not for Science Hill. This is the job we were willing to move from Knoxville for.”
The bullet points for enthusiasm include:
Four-year starting guard for the University of Tennessee (1999-2003)
Recent good seasons at Farragut (25-9 last season) and Central (21-12 in 2016)
Posted a record of 83-71 in five seasons at Farragut
Led Admirals to 73-62 win over eventual state runner-up Bearden in last year’s District 4-4A title game
Led his team to a win over Dobyns-Bennett, in a game at Science Hill, during the 2020-21 season
Science Hill athletic director Keith Turner said he got calls from all over the state from referees, students and parents with nothing but positive comments about the hiring of Higgins
Worked as an assistant under ultra-successful coach Jody Wright at Knox Fulton
Higgins becomes the first person of color to be head coach at Science Hill in either football, basketball or baseball. He said he embraces that challenge.
“This is my third head coaching job, and it has been that way at all three places,” Higgins said. “I’m OK with it. It shows it is OK to hire a Black person in one of the major sports at a high school. I take that and wear it as a badge of honor. It’s an honor to be that guy.”
One of the challenges Higgins could face at Science Hill is keeping the good basketball players in the program. The Hilltoppers have seen their share of key players transfer during the new century.
“That’s more about what happens outside of school with AAU and travel teams, and how much influence they have on kids,” Higgins said. “But my job is to put the best product we can on the floor. I feel like the style of game we will play, it will help any kid grow to be the best player they can be. I can help any kid become college ready because I know what it takes to be college ready. And if we put a product on the floor that the community can get behind and enjoy watching, I think things will take care of themselves.”
Higgins will inherit a team that will be short on experience. But he said that’s not a problem for him.
“I relish the challenge,” he said. “And in a big school of 2,400 kids, I believe we can find 12 kids who can make us competitive in any district. It’s my job to get those kids out there.”
As for replacing the school’s all-time winningest coach, Ken Cutlip, Higgins said he knows it’s a challenge.
“They are big shoes to fill,” said Higgins, whose overall coaching record is 136-173. “But we’re going to get after it. I have a certain energy and intensity about me. It’s all about getting the kids to play to the best of their ability.”
