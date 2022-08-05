Jon Higgins

New Science Hill head basketball coach Jon Higgins posted a record of 83-71 in five seasons at Farragut.

 By DOUGLAS FRITZ dfritz@johnsoncitypress.com

Time will tell whether Science Hill hit a home run with the hiring of its new basketball coach, but there are positive signs in that direction.

Jon Higgins, the former Farragut coach, was introduced to his new school and players at the Hilltoppers’ New Gym on Friday afternoon.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video