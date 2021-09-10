It took less than three minutes for Powell to establish itself.
Not long after that, the Panthers left Science Hill in the dust.
Scoring the first 35 points of the game, Powell went on to crunch the Hilltoppers 42-14 in a non-region high school football game Friday night at Tipton Stadium.
“We got outmatched tonight,” Science Hill coach Stacy Carter said. “Our weaknesses got exposed. It seemed like the matchups were terrible. What they did great tonight, it showed. And they hit those things. There weren’t any dropped passes or anything.”
Science Hill fell to 2-2 on the season while the Panthers, ranked No. 3 in the state in Class 5A, improved to 3-1. Powell’s only loss was a 21-point setback against Maryville, which plays Science Hill in two weeks.
POTTS IN CHARGE
Powell quarterback Jordyn Potts totaled 310 yards of offense and five touchdowns — in the first half alone. Ayden Greene had four catches for 103 yards and two scores, also before the break.
“It kind of snowballed,” Carter said. “They made big plays. Their quarterback was outstanding. We knew he was a good player, and they have those kind of players. And they didn’t miss.”
For the game, Potts finished with 468 yards and six total touchdowns. Greene had five catches for 136 yards.
FALLING BEHIND
The Hilltoppers continued an unwanted season trend as Powell scored a pair of quick touchdowns at the start of the game. The first came on the first possession as Jayden Collins caught a 15-yard scoring strike from Jordyn Potts.
Science Hill couldn’t answer and Powell struck again. This time it was Ayden Greene hauling in a 28-yard touchdown toss from Potts to make it 14-0.
In the second quarter, Powell took advantage of a Science Hill turnover and quickly struck with Greene easily beating the Hilltoppers deep. The 50-yard scoring toss made it 21-0.
Powell wasn’t done. This time, on a third and long, Science Hill covered the deep stuff. But the Hilltoppers forgot about Potts. He weaved his way 61 yards for a four-touchdown lead.
The hits kept coming, and Potts threw his fourth touchdown connection. This one was tipped at the goal line, but fell neatly into the hands of Gianni Magdos. It was 35-0 and it appeared a mercy-rule running clock was going to greet the Hilltoppers at the start of the second half.
SCIENCE HILL HIGHLIGHTS
After four straight running plays where it seemed the Hilltoppers were going to run out the first-half clock, Jaxon Diamond hit a wide open Michaeus Rowe for a 57-yard gain to the Powell 3-yard line. On the next play, Diamond found a wide open Keynan Cutlip for a touchdown to make it 35-7 at the break.
Science Hill tacked on a final score after another big play. Diamond hit Jack Torbett for 55 yards, and Baylor Brock scored two plays later from three yards out.
Diamond finished 18 of 33 for 268 yards. Torbett had four catches for 69 yards. Brock finished with 43 yards on 13 carries.
The Hilltoppers did a respectable job against Powell standout Walter Nolen. The nation’s No. 1-ranked defensive lineman prospect got a sack and made some tackles, but the Hilltoppers kept him from completely disrupting things.
“We have to shake this one quick and get going,” Carter said. “We’ve got William Blount coming in for homecoming.”