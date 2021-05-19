Gavin Briggs didn’t get the least bit rattled.
After giving up a home run to Seymour’s Elijah Gaylon in the top of the first inning, the Science Hill left-handed pitcher came right back and struck out the next batter to get out of the inning.
When the bottom of the inning came around, his single knocked in the go-ahead run as the Hilltoppers defeated the Eagles 5-1 to win Wednesday’s Region 1-AAA baseball championship game at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Science Hill (29-9) will host Powell (29-4) in Friday’s sectional round. Seymour (32-3) will travel to Farragut.
From an offensive standpoint, Briggs ended his Wednesday 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs.
“It was a good day all-around. All of our approaches at the plate were great,” Briggs said. “I went out there to see a pitch I could hit and I didn’t miss it.”
On the mound, Briggs threw 49 pitches over the first 32/3 innings, giving up four hits to get the win. He didn’t let Gaylon’s early bomb affect the way he was throwing the ball.
“Our plan was to go at them and attack them. We know we’ve got one of the best defenses around,” Briggs said. “It’s huge to win the region. We were very excited and wanted that home sub-state game.”
Dustin Eatmon and Evan King combined to give up just two hits and no walks over the final 31/3 innings.
Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards opted to go with Briggs as the starter since Seymour had a lineup with four left-handed batters.
“I felt like Briggs had to give us one time through that lineup,” Edwards said. “With him being a first baseman, it’s hard to work him in the middle of the game without killing the DH. We decided to start him. I didn’t really plan for King to close necessarily. It just worked out that way.”
Once again, Science Hill was tough throughout its lineup. Freshman Landon Smelser, in the nine-hole, went 2 for 2 and reached base all three times.
GAME SCORING
Seymour took a 1-0 lead on Gaylon’s blast over right field.
Science Hill came back in the bottom frame with an RBI double by Jack Torbett and a run-scoring single by Briggs. Conner Hyatt and Briggs had back-to-back doubles the next inning as the Hilltoppers took a 3-1 lead.
The final two runs were scored by Owen Painter and Smelser at the bottom of the lineup on a play, which was scored a two-run double, by Cole Torbett.
His cousin, Jack, liked how the ’Toppers were able to grab the lead in the first inning.
“It’s always good to jump on them early. It puts the pressure on and gives us the momentum,” Jack Torbett said. “Right now, we believe we’re the hottest team in the state.”
That might be the case in the field.
Torbett’s effort at shortstop included a diving play in the fifth inning. First baseman Nate Conner made the dig to come up with the ball.
“I lost my footing getting up, so I just threw it,” Torbett said. “I have enough trust in Nate that I knew he was going to make the play.”
Conner made another spectacular play an inning later when he got a ground ball, had the presence of mind to throw the ball immediately to A.J. Motte at second base and then race back to first for the double play.
“Those defensive plays are why are pitchers are throwing strikes,” Edwards said. “They trust our defense and we had one intentional walk, one hit batter — but we went after the other guys. That defense is allowing our pitchers to do a great job.”