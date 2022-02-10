Jamar Livingston was flat out playing ball in the second half Thursday night.
Livingston dropped 23 of his 34 points after halftime, leading Science Hill to a runaway 87-52 win over Jefferson County in boys’ high school basketball at The New Gym.
Science Hill, ending its regular season, improved to 27-4 with its 18th win in the last 19 games. The Patriots (5-18) lost for the 14th time in their last 15 games.
A BETTER PACE
Livingston benefited from an aggressive team attack. Science Hill got rolling after a halftime reminder from coach Ken Cutlip.
“We we talked about getting back to who we are supposed to be,” Cutlip said. “We were a little lethargic in the first half. We were scoring off of steals, but we weren’t scoring off of defensive rebounds or made baskets. Getting the ball out quick was the focus at halftime, and trying to get the ball down the floor.”
Livingston said he likes that style of play.
“We just knew we needed the ball moving, and having excitement on the court,” said Livingston, who also finished with six rebounds. “I think we play good when we play fast because as a team we’re small. We can move the ball quicker and get down the court faster than anybody, and it’s easier to score in transition.”
THE RECAP
Science Hill had trouble shaking the Patriots in the first half. As time was winding down in the second quarter, the Patriots cut the deficit to 28-27.
However, the Hilltoppers closed the first half with a 14-1 run to take a firm advantage into the locker room.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Hilltoppers found their best groove and eventually earned a running clock for the game’s final two minutes.
HELPING OUT
Michaeus Rowe stepped up with a sparkling all-around game. He finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, including a sweet no-look dish to Livingston after an offensive rebound.
Keynan Cutlip scored all 14 of his points in the first half, and he totaled three assists. Brady Lawson, who drew a starting nod in the absence of Antonio Sydnor, knocked down a trio of treys and finished with 13 points. Dalvin Mathes added six assists.
For Jefferson County, Cy Mincey led the way with 15 points. Connor Haney added 13 points. The Patriots, who finished with nine treys, scored 18 of their 24 second-half points from behind the arc.