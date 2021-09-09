When Powell’s football team rolls into Tipton Stadium, a lot of folks will likely try to find Walter Nolen III.
And while the nation’s No. 1-ranked defensive lineman deserves attention, Science Hill will face several other challenges — most notably a high-scoring Powell offense, which includes two SEC-level receivers.
The Hilltoppers (2-1) will play their first game at Tipton after opening the year at ETSU’s Greene Stadium before hitting the road for a pair of games. Powell, which is ranked No. 3 in the state in Class 5A, is 2-1 with its loss coming against perennial state power Maryville.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
FACING NOLEN
Science Hill head coach Stacy Carter said Nolen is impressive.
“He’s big, quick, strong,” Carter said. “He’s a monster. I don’t know if he’s Derek Barnett. It’s yet to be seen.”
Science Hill faced Barnett — now an NFL standout with the Philadelphia Eagles — when he was at Brentwood Academy in 2013-14.
“You have to know where (Nolen) is,” Carter said. “They might play him in the interior or move him to the end. I think they try to base it on what they think your play might be. But they have other good players up front, too. They have a lot of talented players on both sides of the ball.”
OTHER STARS
Junior quarterback Jordyn Potts is a major threat for the Panthers. He has thrown for 789 yards and 10 touchdowns in three games.
“He has a great arm,” Carter said. “He’s very strong, and he can scramble as good as anybody. When the pocket breaks down, you better have somebody on him. He can run, and he will run over you, too. He’s physical.”
Potts has rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns.
And Potts has Power 5-level weapons at his disposal, including 6-foot-1, 185-pound receiver Adarius Redmond, the No. 2-ranked overall prospect in Tennessee for the Class of 2023. Also, receiver Ayden Greene is the No. 6 overall prospect for 2023.
Redmond has eight SEC offers while Greene has offers from Tennessee and Virginia.
“Those receivers are as good as any around,” Carter said. “They are big and fast.”
A BETTER BEGINNING
A slow start against the Panthers likely won’t end well because of their offensive prowess.
Science Hill has struggled at the outset of every game this season, trailing 14-0 against Elizabethton, 21-7 against Anderson County, and 14-7 versus West Ridge.
“What we have to do is get out of our own way in the first two quarters,” Carter said. “We can’t keep getting down 14 to 21 points against good football teams. And a lot of it has been self-inflicted. The dead-ball penalties have been ridiculous. Things have to get cleaned up.”