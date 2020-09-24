It wasn’t fun last year for Science Hill as the Hilltoppers took it on the chin against Division II power Knoxville Catholic.
The bad news is the Fighting Irish once again have a loaded and athletic team. The good news is the Hilltoppers expect to have a more competitive performance this time.
“We’re playing very well right now,” Science Hill coach Stacy Carter said. “We think we can use some stuff and move the ball. And we’ve got kids who will come out and be physical. We won’t lay down for anybody.”
The Hilltoppers will play host to Catholic on Friday night at Tipton Stadium with kickoff set for 7:30.
Catholic led last year’s game 35-6 at halftime before cruising to a 48-17 decision.
Science Hill enters with a record of 4-1, winning four straight after a season-opening loss to Class 4A defending state champion Elizabethton. Catholic is 2-2, but the losses came against Trinity Christian of Texas (featuring Shedeur Sanders, son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders) and Chattanooga McCallie, which is ranked No. 2 in the state among Class 3A Division II programs.
But Catholic hasn’t won on the field in over a month. It’s only on-field victory was a 42-0 shutout of Chuckey-Doak back on Aug. 21. The Irish also received a COVID win over Ensworth.
Carter said Catholic is comparable to perennial Class 6A state power Maryville.
“Their talent is as good as Maryville, absolutely,” Carter said.
Catholic boasts quarterback Kaden Martin, son of University of Tennessee legendary quarterback Tee Martin. The junior has offers from Tennessee, Miami and Arkansas to play both football and baseball. In his first varsity start for the Irish, he threw for 241 yards and three scores last year against the Hilltoppers.
“He is a year older and he has improved,” Carter said. “He throws it better, and he threw it good last year.”
Martin is a dual threat. Making matters worse for opposing defenses, he has tons of weapons at his disposal.
“They try to get the ball to different people and they’ve got a lot of them,” Carter said. “Their scheme is not really complex. They get it to their athletes and let them play.
“Their receivers are 6-foot-3, 6-4. They are long and lengthy kids. They have two tight ends and one is 6-6. They run the ball, too. They have good physical runners.”
Science Hill has a pass-dominant attack with Jaxon Diamond at the controls. He has thrown for 1,207 yards and 16 touchdowns on the season. Cole Torbett has 25 catches for 408 yards. A.J. Martin leads with five scores while Amare Redd has four.
But the ground game will be a key factor, Carter said.
“We have to manufacture some yards on the ground,” said Carter. “We can’t be one dimensional.”
Science Hill’s leading rusher is Caleb Mazoff with 369 yards, but he missed all but one play of last week’s win over Jefferson County because of an injury.
Justice Sutton and Cade Fleeman lead the Hilltoppers’ defense with 42 and 40 tackles, respectively.