Science Hill is playing host to a Farragut team with a losing record, but history suggests this won’t be a walk in the park.
The Hilltoppers were 0-4 against the Admirals as region-mates over the last four seasons, and are 1-7 all-time. However, the one victory was in the postseason in 2013, and that’s where these teams will meet Friday at Tipton Stadium in the opening round of the TSSAA Class 6A football playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7 o’clock.
In another Class 6A contest, Dobyns-Bennett hits the road to face Maryville.
Science Hill head coach Stacy Carter said his team understands the challenge ahead despite Farragut’s 4-6 record and fourth-place finish in Region 2.
“A lot of times you don’t know anything about the other team in the first round,” said Carter, whose team is 7-3 and the Region 1 champion. “But we know Farragut and our kids know what they are up against. We know the tradition they have and how they play.”
Carter said he doesn’t expect his team to suffer from playoff nerves even though many of the players missed their first chance at the experience because of last year’s first-round COVID forfeit to Maryville.
“I think the kids are fine,” Carter said. “They’re just thinking about playing the next game. There’s a little more pressure because it could be your last game, but I think these guys will be fine. Most of these kids played deep into the postseason in baseball and basketball. They’re used to it.”
FARRAGUT’S ATTACK
The Admirals are led by quarterback Dawson Moore, a senior who has thrown for 1,457 yards with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also rushed for three scores.
Moore’s favorite receiver has ties to Dobyns-Bennett. Trace Corum’s dad, Lane, was a standout for the Indians in the late 1980s. Corum has caught 55 passes for 850 yards and scored 11 touchdowns.
“Trace is the best receiver they have,” said Carter, who grew up playing alongside Lane Corum in Colonial Heights.
Running backs Schumann Xie (541 yards) and Elijah Gibbs (439) don’t have flashy numbers, but Carter said they are both good.
Defensively, the Admirals play an aggressive 4-3. Sophomore Jack Alley is the leading tackler with 97.
But the biggest threat is Corey Walker, a 6-foot-2, 285-pound senior lineman who has eight tackles for loss.
“He’s their best lineman on both sides of the ball,” Carter said. “He’s a really good player. I think Farragut is solid on both sides of the ball.”
THE DEFENSE
Science Hill built its region championship on the back of a tough defense.
In five region games, the Hilltoppers allowed only 65 points. And 35 of those points came after the outcome was decided and the starters weren’t on the field. The starting unit allowed only six points per game in region contests.
“We’ve been playing really good defense,” Carter said. “We’ve only given up three points total in the last two games. I feel confident in our defense.”
ADDING A THREAT, LOSING ANOTHER
Science Hill is expected to have Baylor Brock in the backfield for this game.
The Hilltoppers’ leading rusher missed the Dobyns-Bennett game because of an illness that was expected to keep him out into the playoffs. But he is better and can resume his path toward 1,000 yards rushing, entering with 925 on the season. He also has 13 touchdowns.
However, deep-threat receiver Jack Torbett is out for the season because of an injury. Torbett had 639 yards receiving on the season.
OTHER STANDOUTS
The Hilltoppers are led by senior quarterback Jaxon Diamond, who has thrown for 2,248 yards and 18 touchdowns on the season.
Cole Torbett (703 yards and five scores) and Keynan Cutlip (400 yards and five scores) are the top receivers for the Hilltoppers.
CROWD EXPECTATIONS
After a small — but hearty and loud — crowd showed up in Kingsport for last week’s 21-3 win over rival Dobyns-Bennett, there is a question about how many folks will brave the fall-turning weather on Friday night.
“I’m hoping for a good turnout,” Carter said. “I’d like for people to come support these kids for doing well and winning the conference. But you see it everywhere now, fair-weather fans. I know it was miserable last Friday, but we hope for a better turnout this week.”
DOBYNS-BENNETT (7-3) at MARYVILLE (10-0)
It’s a tough road for the Indians.
Even though they competed very well against the Rebels last year, losing 35-28, they don’t have the same type of team this year while Maryville is at its usual level. Keeping up on the scoreboard is the biggest question for this game as the Indians have totaled only 17 points over the last two weeks while Maryville ranks No. 7 in the state with 43.6 per game.