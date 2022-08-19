ELIZABETHTON — Science Hill won at the line of scrimmage throughout the game, but it was two turning-point plays that proved to be the difference.
The Hilltoppers got an interception and a partially blocked punt in Elizabethton territory, turned both situations into touchdowns, and made it work for a 17-7 victory — ending a four-game losing streak in the high school football season opener for these rivals Friday night at Citizens Bank Stadium.
“It’s nice to get a win,” Science Hill coach Stacy Carter said. “And how our kids played so physical on defense. We gave up one big pass and one bubble screen, and the rest we played lights out.”
The game was played in front of a completely sold-out stadium.
THE RUNNING GAME
Science Hill totaled 49 carries for 196 yards and threw the ball just three times for 49 yards.
Javin Chester had 18 carries for 91 yards while Mikah Dukes totaled 15 for 84. Nearly all of that yardage was hard running in the middle of the field behind solid blocking that kept the backs clean until they got past the line of scrimmage.
“They ran fantastic,” Carter said.
TAKING CHARGE
In the first quarter, Science Hill’s Steven Famoyin answered an Elizabethton interception with one of his own. That set things up for a short drive and a 5-yard touchdown run by Jaysahn Swartz, giving the Hilltoppers a 7-0 lead.
After stopping the Cyclones on their next possession, the Hilltoppers blocked a punt and recovered at Elizabethton’s 27-yard line. Five powerful runs later, Chester pounded into the end zone for a 14-0 advantage.
TURNING POINT
It looked like the Hilltoppers might turn the game into a blowout, but things changed when center Kellen Hensley was ejected for targeting Elizabethton’s Cade Russell. On a punt play, Russell called for a fair catch and ran forward to catch the ball. Hensley delivered a blow to Russell’s head-and-neck area, touching off a mini-brawl as Russell’s teammates came to his defense.
Russell did not return to the game.
“It’s unfortunate because we actually got penalized more than they did on that,” Cyclones’ head coach Shawn Witten said. “I thought it could have been handled a lot better.
“And (that play) is not what this game is about. That looked a little bit more intentional than unintentional. It was an unfortunate situation.”
Carter said, “Kellen Hensley is one of the best kids ever. Yes, he made a bad play, which happens sometimes. He shouldn’t have done it.”
Fired up by the situation, the Cyclones drove down the field and scored with 39 seconds left before halftime. Jeriah Griffin hit Teddy Orton, who made a nice adjustment on the ball, with a 45-yard scoring strike to make it 14-7.
BALL CONTROL
The only points of the second half came on a 24-yard field goal by Science Hill kicker Max Turan.
The Hilltoppers’ defense limited Elizabethton to 93 yards on 30 rushing attempts. Griffin was 6 of 8 passing for 88 yards and two interceptions.
It was quite a defensive effort for the Hilltoppers.
“We’ve been working really heavy on defense,” said linebacker Devon Medina. “And we have a lot of rotators, so we’re always really fresh.”
CYCLONES’ VIEW
Witten said there were several things that hurt his team.
“We were ready to play,” Witten said. “I thought our guys were prepared. It was just turnovers, and the kicking game wasn’t great. We allowed them to get their running game going early. Just too many mistakes. The short field really hurt us.”
Orton totaled three catches for 77 yards to lead the Cyclones.
