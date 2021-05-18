Eighty minutes of regulation and 20 minutes of overtime were not enough to determine the outcome of Tuesday’s Region 1-AAA boys soccer semifinal between host Science Hill and Knox West at Kermit Tipton Stadium.
After 100 minutes of scoreless play, what it took was penalty kicks and a hunch by Rebels goalkeeper Jake Spirko.
Knox West converted its first four PKs while Science Hill hit two of its first three attempts. As the Hilltoppers’ fourth shooter stood over the ball, Spirko took note that his eyes were looking right.
“I figured he was trying to throw me off so I guessed he would shoot to his left,” said Spirko.
Sure enough, that’s just where the shot went and Spirko smothered the ball and preserved the Rebels’ 4-2 victory on penalties.
Knox West (10-6-3) advances to take on Bearden on Thursday in the regional final. The Bulldogs took a 3-1 bite out of Dobyns-Bennett in the other semifinal.
Both teams had their chances late in regulation, but the scoreboard remained empty, forcing overtime.
“I thought we had our chances there near the end of regulation,” said Knox West coach Alex Walls. “We’d flipped the field on them but just couldn’t get anything going. Then in the overtime periods we again felt like we put ourselves in position to win.
“But when it went to overtime, I knew that Jake would be the difference,” added Walls.
The Rebels had spent much of their recent practices practicing penalty kicks and it paid off on this night.
Will McLean, Evan Kilburn, Ezra Hardwig and Alden Wilson all converted their penalty kicks for Knox West.
For Science Hill (10-6-2), the season comes to a disappointing end.
“We didn’t perform well enough,” said Hilltoppers coach David Strickland. “It was a game of poor finishes. We put ourselves in this situation of penalty kicks.
“It stinks and I hate that it ended this way,” added Strickland. “But you have to perform in big games, and we didn’t.”