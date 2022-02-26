It was no contest Saturday night at The New Gym.
Playing against a small Morristown West squad, Science Hill had its way early and often, scoring 52 first-half points and rolling to an 82-36 win in the Region 1-4A boys basketball quarterfinals.
“These games, you never know what is going to happen,” Science Hill head coach Ken Cutlip said. “It’s the first do-or-die game, and you don’t know how your team is going to respond. I thought our kids just focused on going out and playing. We’re happy to be moving on.”
Science Hill advanced to Tuesday’s semifinal contest at 7:45 p.m. against Sevier County, which knocked off Daniel Boone. The game will be played at Jefferson County’s gym in Dandridge, and the other semifinal will match Morristown East and Dobyns-Bennett at 6 p.m.
The Hilltoppers (30-4) earned a 30-win season for the eighth time in Ken Cutlip’s 18 seasons as head coach.
FOOT ON THE GAS
West had massive trouble against Science Hill’s fullcourt press. The Trojans also had difficulty getting back against the Hilltoppers’ fast-break.
It wasn’t a good combination.
“We wanted to make sure we kept the game at the pace we needed it at, which was up and down the floor,” Cutlip said.
Science Hill scored 28 first-quarter points. And in the second quarter, the Hilltoppers combined the quick-strike scoring with lock-down defense. They outscored West 24-4 in the second period.
“The message to start the second quarter was, don’t let up,” Cutlip said. “That’s what you tend to do after you get a big first-quarter lead. I thought our kids kept pushing the ball. And they shared the ball and continued to do what has allowed us to be successful this year.”
There was no let-up in the third quarter, either.
“We set back in the half court and worked on the things we would do in a different situation, but I thought our kids got down and guarded,” Cutlip said.
CONTINUING HIS STELLAR PLAY
Jamar Livingston has been off the charts in the postseason, and the junior didn’t miss a beat in this one. He cut loose for 25 points, five assists, five steals and three rebounds.
Teammate Keynan Cutlip was also on point, totaling 21 points, five assists and four steals.
Michaeus Rowe was also a big factor, narrowly missing a triple-double with 10 points, nine rebounds, seven steals and five assists.
For Morristown West, Luke Yandell led the way with 14 points as the Trojans wrapped things up with a record of 6-22.