Science Hill has moved the ball through the air this season with quarterback Jaxon Diamond at the controls.
The senior has thrown for 1,761 yards to lead that category in this week's Johnson City Press/Times-News Northeast Tennessee statistical leaders.
Diamond is also tied for second place with 14 touchdown passes. He has helped the Hilltoppers to a record of 5-3 as they head into Friday's first-place showdown at home against Jefferson County.
Categories added this week were sacks and field goals for individuals, along with points scored, and points allowed for teams. Greeneville is area leader in points scored while the Hampton Bulldogs have allowed the fewest points.
Here's a look at this week's leaders.