With the 2021 high school football season in the books, it's time to honor the players who were the statistical leaders in each category.
Breaking
Northeast Tennessee statistical leaders
Hilltoppers' Diamond among area's stat-category champions
Most Popular
-
This is the Least Educated City in Tennessee
-
Tennessee Housing Development Agency increasing down payment assistance
-
Johnson City police officer's home destroyed by fire, fellow officers rounding up assistance
-
Penny Man's Diner: A landmark gets a new look
-
Johnson City to consider $350k settlement with construction company