The Science Hill baseball team keeps finding ways to get it done.
While this year’s Hilltoppers aren’t hitting a lot of home runs, they certainly have little trouble manufacturing runs. It was true again Monday night as the ’Toppers defeated Dobyns-Bennett 9-4 at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Jaxon Diamond was a case in point. He had two hits, two walks and scored three runs in leading the charge.
“Coach talked to us about situational hitting,” Diamond said. “There’s so many things that come into play. You can score runs more than just big base hits and doubles. It’s getting guys over and hitting them in with a simple ground ball. It can go a long way with runs scored and our defense is as good as it’s been all year.”
Science Hill (20-8, 11-0) is one game away from a perfect Big Seven Conference regular season. Dobyns-Bennett fell to 19-8, 7-4.
Cole Torbett led Science Hill at the plate with a single, double and triple. Nate Conner had two hits and scored two runs. Getting plenty of production throughout the lineup, Owen Painter drove in three runs and Landon Smelser had two hits.
Overall, the Hilltoppers outhit the Indians 12-7.
On the mound, Evan King had the Hilltoppers even after 3 2/3 innings with six strikeouts, but giving up four runs. Caleb McBride shut down the Indians the rest of the way, allowing just one hit and striking out seven to earn the win.
“It was different guys up and down the lineup,” Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards said. “King gave us a chance a win, getting us in the middle innings, and then McBride came in and got after it. I was proud of the way he came out of the bullpen throwing strikes. When you come out of the bullpen, you have to bring your stuff right away.”
Jack Browder led the Indians, going 2 for 3 with a run scored. Peyton Grimm and Turner Stout each had doubles and finished with one RBI.
Gage Hensley had eight strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings in the loss. Browder got the final two outs for the Indians. Still, a pair of errors in addition to the Science Hill bats proved costly.
“They don’t strike out much with guys in scoring position and putting it in play. When they didn’t, we made mistakes and they made us pay,” Dobyns-Bennett coach Ryan Wagner said. “Some of our youth showed up, but I thought Gage did a good job, making some big pitches and keeping us in the game.
“I thought we should have scored a few more runs, but we left some guys out there. We just made two or three mistakes and good teams are able to capitalize on them.”
The teams are scheduled to meet in a rematch Tuesday 6 p.m. at Dobyns-Bennett’s J. Fred Johnson Stadium.