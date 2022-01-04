It was a much different game in the rematch.
Science Hill blew out to a 16-point first-quarter lead and never looked back in a 89-38 whipping of Tennessee High in boys high school basketball Tuesday night at The New Gym.
Keynan Cutlip had a career-high 13 assists and teammate Jamar Livingston cut loose for 27 points to pace the Hilltoppers’ attack. Science Hill had 32 assists as a team.
“Something this team has done really well this year is share the basketball, and get people the ball in positions where they can score,” Hilltoppers coach Ken Cutlip said. “We have several guys who can do it. And it’s really nice with the guys that I call our bigs — they’re not really big but they play the big positions — they can pass the ball really well.”
The Hilltoppers improved to 16-3 on the season while the Vikings fell to 7-10.
QUICK START
Science Hill exploded on the Vikings from the get-go, bursting out to a 17-2 advantage. At the end of the first quarter it was 20-4.
Then the Hilltoppers outscored Tennessee High 13-6 to start the second quarter. It was 33-10 and the Vikings were staggered.
It was a totally different contest from the one on Dec. 14 that was competitive until the later stages.
“We shot the ball a whole lot better tonight,” said Ken Cutlip, whose team was 10 of 16 from 3-point land. “When the ball is going in, it makes everything else look a whole lot better. And I know they were shorthanded. They were missing some key guys tonight. I think that played into it.”
HOME SWEET HOME
“It was good for us to be at home,” Ken Cutlip said. “We hadn’t played at home in 24 days.”
In fact, the Hilltoppers were coming off a stretch of seven straight games against teams from Kentucky. And the game before that was against a Virginia team.
“We were back in our gym, and I think that was a key to it,” Cutlip said.
STAT LEADERS
Livingston added six rebounds and three assists to his 27 points. Keynan Cutlip had a double-double with 15 points and the aforementioned 13 assists.
Dalvin Mathes filled the stat sheet with 11 points, five assists and six steals. Michaeus Rowe did likewise, totaling 11 points, six assists and seven rebounds. Brady Lawson hit a trio of treys.
Tennessee High got eight points apiece from Colin Brown and Maddox Fritts. Brandon Dufore had six points.