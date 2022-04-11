There’s a showdown looming for TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
It’s a brunch special as Powell will travel to play Science Hill as part of the Johnny Whited Memorial Classic. First pitch is set for Friday at 11 a.m.
In last year’s run to the Class AAA state baseball championship, Science Hill earned a 2-1 walk-off win over Powell to end the Panthers’ season in the sectional round. It was one of the Hilltoppers’ toughest postseason games.
This year the two teams are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the state. Powell is in the top spot if you lean on the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association poll while defending champion Science Hill holds the No. 1 position in the Johnson City Press/Times News state rankings (see below).
Regardless, it figures to be a dandy battle. Powell entered the week with a record of 14-1 while Science Hill started at 16-3.
There’s another interesting matchup later in the day as the Hilltoppers will play Gibbs, which won the Class AA title last year. However, the Eagles are struggling this season with a record of 6-11. That game is set for 4 p.m.
STATE OUTLOOK
Baseball teams are beginning to elbow their way into position for the statewide picture. Here’s a look at how things stand.
CLASS 4A
1. Science Hill (16-3)
2. Powell (14-1)
3. Houston (19-3)
4. Hendersonville (13-4)
5. Collierville (15-6)
6. Bradley Central (12-4)
7. Stewarts Creek (14-3)
8. Farragut (9-7)
9. Summit (14-6)
10. Franklin (13-4)
CLASS 3A
1. Tennessee High (11-2)
2. Hardin County (12-5)
3. Spring Hill (11-4)
4. Munford (13-5)
5. Lenoir City (12-4)
(tie) Soddy Daisy (12-2)
CLASS 2A
1. Pigeon Forge (18-1)
2. Riverside (10-5)
3. Stewart County (11-1)
4. Loretto (9-6)
5. Forrest (9-4)
CLASS 1A
1. Eagleville (15-1)
2. Gordonsville (12-4)
3. Sale Creek (10-1)
4. McKenzie (11-3)
5. University High (7-6)
SOCCER SHOWDOWN
The Big Five Conference will get a little more definition Tuesday night as Dobyns-Bennett travels to take on Science Hill.
The Indians are rolling with a record of 8-0-1, having racked up 38 goals on the season. Meanwhile, Science Hill has struggled to find the net while producing a record of 4-5-1. Since a season-opening nine goals against West Ridge, Science Hill has totaled only six scores in its last nine games.
However, and most importantly at this point, Science Hill is in first place with a league mark of 3-0-0. D-B is 2-0-1 because of its scoreless tie against David Crockett.
The game is scheduled for 7 o’clock at Tipton Stadium.
SOFTBALL ON THE RADAR
Another first-place showdown is scheduled between Science Hill and Daniel Boone with this meeting set for the Hilltoppers’ home field at Kiwanis Park on Wednesday at 4:30.
The Lady Hilltoppers won round one with a 4-3 decision on Boone’s home field.
Key games are also in play for the Three Rivers and Watauga Valley conferences. In the former, Elizabethton visits Volunteer on Thursday. For the latter, Unaka travels to play Cloudland (Tuesday) and North Greene (Thursday).
BERNARD CHILDRESS
Being the executive director of the TSSAA can sometimes be like holding up a golf iron in a thunderstorm.
So when you consider the inherent difficulties, Bernard Childress deserves credit for handling the position in terms of a job well done. He recently resigned after 13 years in the position.
While Childress perhaps earned a few points of criticism here and there, he successfully navigated the TSSAA through the darkest days of its existence. Childress, who is 66 years old, kept the ship steady in the now two-year storm of COVID-19. The TSSAA is still moving forward, and that’s a credit to Childress and his staff.
Childress followed in the footsteps of Ronnie Carter (1986-2009), Gill Gideon (1972-86) and the association’s first director, A.F. Bridges (1946-72). Mark Reeves is next on that list as he took over Childress’ duties.
Childress was hired as an assistant executive director in 1995. He was the first African American individual to serve the association in an executive capacity.
COLLEGE SIGNING
University High
Cade Pollock made his college decision last week. The Buccaneers’ baseball standout signed to play for Milligan University.
Science Hill
Hilltoppers’ athletes will make their college choices official on Wednesday: Keynan Cutlip (basketball, University of Pikeville), Jack Torbett (baseball, Walters State), Jaxon Diamond (baseball, Cleveland State) and Kinley Norris (volleyball, UVA-Wise).