Science Hill didn’t put Daniel Boone away in the third quarter, but the Hilltoppers responded to the Trailblazers’ response.
A strong start to the second half was enough for Boone to push Science Hill, but the Hilltoppers eventually earned a 68-50 boys basketball win Tuesday night at The New Gym.
Science Hill (22-3) won its 13th straight game and improved to 3-1 in Big Five Conference play. Boone (9-13) slipped to 2-3 in the league.
In the girls’ game, Science Hill got back in the business of threatening to be a title contender with a 54-26 romp of Boone — which entered the game tied for first place and already owning a win over the Lady Hilltoppers.
Science Hill (11-9) improved to 1-2 in league play. Boone (9-12) slipped to 3-2.
HILLTOPPERS UP BY 14 POINTS
Science Hill seemed to be in complete control of the game at the break, playing solid on offense and holding Boone to just 15 first-half points.
But in the blink of an eye, Boone cut Science Hill’s lead in half, and the Trailblazers stayed within shouting distance for most of the second half.
“I was pleased with how we responded, but not pleased,” said Science Hill head coach Ken Cutlip. “Because that was one thing we addressed in the locker room, was how important the first part of that third quarter was going to be. I felt like Boone had a little momentum going into the half, even though we were still up.
“But it was good to see our kids respond. That’s real important because that’s what it’s going to be as you get down the stretch, these crucial conference games, being able to withstand runs. Teams are going to make runs.”
Science Hill still led by 12 points at the end of the third quarter thanks to a strong finish.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
Jamar Livingston did a lot of damage, finishing with 25 points and nine rebounds. Keynan Cutlip added 19 points, six assists and five rebounds.
Also coming up strong was Antonio Sydnor, who had 10 points, four assists, three steals and Cutlip said he was the defensive player of the game. Michaeus Rowe added 10 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals.
For Daniel Boone, Creed Musick was front and center with 19 points.
LADY HILLTOPPERS ROLL
Talk about a much-needed win.
Science Hill entered the game looking for its first Big Five Conference win of the season, and by halftime it was pretty evident the Lady Hilltoppers were going to get it. Pitching a second-quarter shutout, the Lady Hilltoppers built a 21-5 halftime edge and never looked back.
It was a much different contest than the first meeting in Gray, where Boone won on a last-second shot.
“We played too much zone the first game, and our effort was much better this game,” said Science Hill girls head coach Scottie Whaley. “Our program was built on pressure man to man and getting into the passing lanes, and that’s what we went back to tonight. And our kids just played their butts off tonight. We had great effort.”
At the center of attention was Science Hill’s Kathryne Patton, who was the only player on either team to reach double figures in scoring with 14.
“We just did what we should have done the first time,” Patton said. “We all stepped up. We knew we played terrible the first time we played them. We came together as a team and decided we needed to play hard for each other.”
Science Hill seemed to control the first quarter, but exited with only an 11-5 lead. It was a different story in the second quarter as the Lady Hilltoppers outscored Boone 10-0.