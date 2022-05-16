Cole Torbett still has a perfect game he can always chase, but most importantly Science Hill still looks exactly like a baseball team intent on successfully defending its state championship.
Behind the impeccable pitching of Torbett and some timely two-out hitting, the Hilltoppers methodically took care of business Monday with a 4-0 win over Jefferson County in Region 1-4A semifinal play at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Science Hill will now take its 34-5 record on the road to meet Sevier County (27-11) in Wednesday’s 6 p.m. region final.
Both teams have qualified for a TSSAA sectional game, but the winner will get to play host in Friday’s round of 16 while the loser must travel.
Sevier County handled Daniel Boone 10-0 in the other Region 1-4A semifinal.
“Cole did what I know he can do, and now we’re rolling on into Wednesday’s game and now we’ve got a Friday game, too,” Hilltoppers coach Ryan Edwards said. “We’re trying to play our best baseball in May and that’s the bottom line.”
The win, Science Hill’s 14th straight over the last two postseasons, was its seventh in a row this spring. The ‘Toppers have won 17 of their last 18 outings.
TORBETT LIGHTS OUT
A left-handed Middle Tennessee State commit who in the last month has had a 16-strikeout game as well as a no-hitter on a separate occasion, Torbett owned the Patriots (23-14), allowing only a lined, fourth-inning single by Drew Potts.
The senior struck out 10 and allowed just the one baserunner (stranded at first), walking nobody while his defense played errorless ball behind him.
“He was on his game today,” Edwards said. “He really commanded the zone well with three pitches and he did what I know he can do.”
The 5-foot-11 Torbett insisted he didn’t get fully tuned in until the later innings, but any night he can retire three-up, three-down six times is good by him.
“I started off pretty slow and I was kind of having a problem hitting the strike zone, but they were being aggressive so they were putting the ball in play and we were getting outs,” he said. “But towards the end, probably the sixth and seventh inning, I was executing my fastball and curveball really good and I got me a couple more strikeouts.”
PERFECT TIMING
Up 1-0, Science Hill scored single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings on two-out singles from Nate Conner and Clayton Ball plus a two-out double by Landon Smelser, whose drive into the left-field corner made it a 3-0 game.
The ‘Toppers gained their 1-0 edge in the first frame when Jake Bedard, who walked and moved to third on a Jaxon Diamond single, raced home on a wild pitch by Jeff County right-hander Tanner Franklin, a Kennesaw State commit.
A sacrifice bunt from Bedard, following a Torbett infield single, helped set up Conner’s RBI to increase Science Hill’s advantage to 2-0 in the third.
“Two-out hitting was big,” Edwards said. “Smelser’s and Ball’s hits were huge.
“I think Smelser struck out his first at-bat and he was a little bit late earlier on that second at-bat, but he worked that into our third run. And then Ball gets plunked in the ribs (just as time out is called) and to be able to hang in there and fight one off up the middle (giving SHHS a 4-0 lead) was just as big.”
Each player in the Science Hill lineup had one of 10 Hilltopper base knocks, with Diamond turning in a two-hit game.