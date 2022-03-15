Science Hill is making it clear in the early going: The Hilltoppers are ready from the get-go.
In their second game of the high school baseball season, the Hilltoppers rolled again. This time it was an 8-0 decision over Knox Central on Tuesday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
The win came one day after a 10-3 pounding of Bearden, and it was again a well-rounded performance.
“I feel like we’re playing defense really well to start out,” Science Hill head coach Ryan Edwards said. “The pitchers are throwing strikes and we’re getting timely hitting. We’re getting good at-bats one through nine in the lineup.”
THE PITCHING STORY
Gavin Briggs was in complete command on the hill. Working five innings, Briggs allowed just one hit with two walks and six strikeouts.
The key was good velocity from the left-hander and using it early.
“The fastball, getting it established early and getting ahead in the counts every batter,” Briggs said. “That’s what we try to do.”
Edwards said, “He really commanded the fastball well. Everything works off of that. And his curveball, he was able to locate it for strikes.”
Making his first start of the season, Briggs said nerves weren’t a big issue.
“It wasn’t too bad,” he said. “I’m pretty confident on the mound and confident in my defense. I know if (the opponent) hits the ball, we’re going to get our outs.”
THE OFFENSE
Briggs was complemented by an offense that rung up three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Science Hill added a five spot in the fourth inning to blow the game open.
Cole Torbett was the catalyst as he totaled three hits in the game. Briggs added to his mound performance by hitting a double and a triple. His triple came in the fifth inning and drove in two runs.
LOOKING FORWARD
The Hilltoppers will be back at it Wednesday as they get their first road test, facing Seymour at 5 p.m. Science Hill plays Cookeville on Friday at Sevier County before a double dip Saturday in Dandridge against Christ Presbyterian Academy and Jefferson County.