A showdown or pitchers’ duel didn’t develop.
Instead it was the state’s No. 2-ranked Class 4A team, Science Hill, dominating in a 9-3 baseball victory over No. 1 Powell at TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Friday.
Science Hill improved to 19-4 on the season while Powell slipped to 15-2.
“Any time you play anybody from Knoxville, you want to show up,” said Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards, whose team eliminated Powell in last year’s sectional round before winning the Class AAA state title. “Those are always big games to me. When you play Knoxville or Murfreesboro teams, you want to be able to make your mark if you can.
“I liked our approach at the plate. We didn’t try to do too much. (Powell starter) Charlie (Smith) is a good pitcher. We stayed with it and we were able to get some hits the second time through.”
ON THE MOUND
Nate Conner certainly made his mark, needing only 67 pitches to navigate 5 1/3 innings. He allowed just one hit and one run while walking one and striking out six.
“I was just trusting Coach Edwards and trying to get my fastball and off-speed pitches over,” Conner said. “I was getting the curveball over, and I felt like I was hitting my spots.”
For Powell, Smith was touched for six hits and five runs in 2 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out three.
AT THE PLATE
Science Hill charged it up with a big third inning. Cole Torbett led off with a double and was at third base when the two-out fun began.
Jack Torbett roped a two-run single to break the ice. Then Clayton Ball hammered a triple over the center fielder’s head to score two more runs and give Science Hill a 4-0 lead. Owen Painter slashed a single and it was 5-0.
The Hilltoppers got back on the horse in the fourth inning as Gavin Briggs brought two runs home with a double.
The mercy rule was within reach in the bottom of the fifth inning as Landon Smelser singled in a run to make it 8-0.
Then Jaxon Diamond doubled to make it 9-0, but Smelser was thrown out at the plate trying to end the game on the mercy rule.
Powell did some cosmetic work with three runs in the top of the sixth inning.
BIG DAYS
Diamond finished 3 for 4 with an RBI while Cole Torbett had two hits. Briggs, Jack Torbett and Ball each finished with two RBIs while Painter totaled two hits.
For Powell, Conner Bryson had two RBIs.