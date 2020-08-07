In most seasons, stopping the opponent’s ground game is the difference between a good year and a standout finish for Science Hill.
And for 2020, it looks like the Hilltoppers’ football team has enough size and talent on the defensive line to shoot for the higher end of the equation.
“We have a lot of good kids right there,” said Hilltoppers coach Stacy Carter. “Most of them played a lot last year, and the ones who were sophomores are coming into this year like they are seniors.”
The depth is exceptional with 11 players in the mix for snaps.
“A lot of times it was piecemeal last year,” Carter said. “This season we have more depth.”
Among the key players are 6-foot-2, 260-pound junior tackle Lebron Riddle.
“He got a lot of playing time last year,” Carter said. “He’s big, strong and quick.”
Corbin Gerarde saw plenty of snaps on the offensive side of the ball in 2019, but the 6-1, 230-pound senior will be an anchor point on defense this year.
Science Hill’s best size comes from a trio of 300-pound space eaters. Shannon Peterson (6-3, 305, Sr.), Jordan Faulkner-Kidd (6-2, 310, Jr.) and Keimel Redford (6-1, 300, So.) can get in the way of charging running backs.
Also battling for snap time are Jacob Casey (6-2, 200, Jr.), Amari Cole (6-0, 200, Sr.) and Parker Payne (6-2, 225, Jr.).
“Jacob is very aggressive at the defensive end position,” Carter said. “Cole has gotten bigger and stronger.”
Also getting preseason reps are Ben O’Daniel, Kevin Smith and 5-11, 230-pound junior transfer Nic Guy.
The Hilltoppers run a four-man front, but switch to a 3-man look at times, Carter said. Coaching the line are John Cody and defensive coordinator Ralph Nelson.
“Coach Cody is old school,” Carter said. “He has been coaching for a long time. He’s definitely very valuable.
“Ralph wants big, strong guys up front. And there have been times recently where we haven’t been really strong.”