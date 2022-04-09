ANDERSON, S.C. — It was another good day in South Carolina for Science Hill’s baseball team.
Nate Conner’s grand slam highlighted a nine-run third inning as the Hilltoppers blasted Westside in a 13-1 decision Saturday.
Science Hill, which improved to 16-3 on the season, got two RBIs each from Cole Torbett and Clayton Ball.
Dobyns-Bennett 12, Catholic 5
KNOXVILLE — It was a big day at the dish as the Tribe thumped out 15 hits.
Peyton Grimm wielded the most authoritative stick, totaling four hits — including a double and triple — and driving in five runs. Tanner Kilgore also spoke loudly with the aluminum, totaling two hits and three RBIs.
Will Ritz and Jake Timbes each had two hits and Turner Stout drove in a pair of runs for D-B (10-6).
West Ridge 6, Gibbs 5
CORRYTON — Trailing 5-1, the Wolves rallied with Isaac Haynie’s two-run RBI single in the sixth inning putting them over the top.
Sean Reed (2 for 4) and Will Harris (2 for 3) had multiple hits. Marshall Buchanan was tough in relief, getting the win by working three scoreless and hitless innings with five strikeouts and no walks.
SOFTBALL
Baylor 6, Daniel Boone 3
CORRYTON — Riley Brinn had a nice day at the plate for the Lady Trailblazers, collecting two hits and driving in two of the team’s three runs in the Gibbs tournament.
Daniel Boone 8, Hardin Valley 0
CORRYTON — Bouncing back from the early loss, Camryn Sarvis had a monster day at the plate.
The Tennessee signee blasted two homers and drove in six runs. She was backed up by Maci Masters, Kyleigh Bacon and Kayleigh Quesinberry, who each had two hits. Quesinberry also got the pitching win, striking out four batters in five innings. Boone improved to 18-7 on the season.
Powell 2, Dobyns-Bennett 0
CORRYTON — In a rematch of the Eastman Invitational championship, the Lady Indians managed only three hits in the five-inning game and suffered another close loss to the Panthers.
SOCCER
Dobyns-Bennett 7, Gatlinburg-Pittman 1
Lucas Park had a big day, scoring twice and adding three assists for the Indians.
Maddox DiVinney added a pair of goals and an assist. Also scoring for D-B were Grayson Hammond, Brogan McGhee and Camden Honaker. D-B improved to 8-0-1 on the season.
Hardin Valley 2, Science Hill 0
KNOXVILLE — The Hilltoppers were unable to punch one through against the Hawks in the Bearden tournament.
Providence Academy 5, Lynchburg 0
James Reese scored twice to lead the Knights.
Aaron Pritchard, Jacob Reese and Matthew Taylor also scored. Reid Stoltzfus totaled three assists.
Providence Academy 1, University High 0
The Knights won the championship of the Blue Ridge Classic tournament.
James Reese scored in the fifth minute and it stood up for the win. Reid Stoltzfus had the assist.